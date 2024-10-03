IF YOU'RE NOT READY FOR FAMINE, RIOTS, AND BLACKOUTS … THEN ALL OF AMERICA COULD BE IN GREAT DANGER

The following article is sponsored by My Patriot Supply.

It’s not every day that you think about starving in a famine, getting mobbed in a riot, or escaping from a pitch-black alleyway.

But it should be.

Because all it takes is one emergency, one every-man-for-himself crisis that pits every person against one another — to make you appreciate the life we all take for granted.

And if you’re skeptical that tyranny and chaos could never arrive on your doorstep, just ask anybody in Venezuela why they’re rummaging through garbage looking for food …

Or ask protesters in the U.K. why their government is arresting them, but not the Islamists terrorizing their neighborhoods …

Or ask someone a little closer to home, like the Jewish students getting harassed and beaten on college campuses, all while administrators turn a blind eye …

Or police officers given sham trials for arresting criminals with the wrong skin color …

Or pro-life protesters withering away in prison right now for standing in front of abortion “clinics” …

Or the man running for president, with a potential prison sentence hanging over his head.

It makes sense why so many patriots feel all alone … why so many have taken a low profile, afraid to say what they know is right.

Because it’s too dangerous to say and do what you know is right.

Which means we’re a lot closer to tyranny than we want to admit.

So, you better get a 4-Week Emergency Food Kit from My Patriot Supply.

Because if you’re not 100 percent self-reliant, then your life and liberty are at the mercy of whoever’s in charge of our government and the administrative state.

Your safety and security are ultimately your responsibility.

And My Patriot Supply wants to help you fulfill that responsibility before our country descends into chaos.

Their 4-Week Emergency Food Kit is the first — and perhaps most essential — step in preparing for whatever comes our way, for whatever they’ll write about in the history books when America is long gone.

We pray to God that day will never come.

For all we know, our concerns are totally far-fetched and unreasonable.

But if you’ve read this far, you’re not reasonable.

You’re dead serious about your family’s safety and security.

And you’re not leaving that responsibility up to the government or even your neighbors, especially if they’re forced to fend for themselves in an emergency.

There’s an outside chance that tyranny and mob rule could infect America … and that’s enough of a reason to prepare.

That starts with having the food we all need to survive.

At My Patriot Supply, they’ve perfected the emergency food kit that belongs in every single American home — at least the ones serious about their safety.

It contains the calories — energy — to take with you anywhere.

Putting this kit in your home is the “101” of emergency preparedness because you cannot live without it, assuming there’s nothing else around to eat.

It’s not too late for you to prepare and ensure your family has long-lasting food on hand to survive whatever crisis comes next.

My Patriot Supply — the largest preparedness company in the country — has made it easier than ever for you to secure your food freedom.

With their 4-Week Emergency Food Kit, setting up for a crisis becomes a matter of one single, effortless step.

And because it feels like we’re a society on the brink, they’re offering $50 OFF their 4-Week Emergency Food Kit.

We cannot afford anyone to remain on the sidelines, unprepared for the next crisis.

And a 4-Week Emergency Food Kit will get you ready and prepared.

Packed with 16 food varieties in robust packaging for long-term storage, this 4-Week Emergency Food Kit will feed one person for four whole weeks when eating 2,000

calories per day. And it lasts for decades to come — up to 25 years!

Just be sure to pick up at least one per person in your family. That way, no one will go hungry.

If you’re ever on the run or in an emergency, calories are your friend. And consuming at least 2,000 a day can make all the difference for your body and mind. This kit provides

that very peace of mind and more. Whether that’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack, there won’t be an ounce of food boredom in the mix. We’re talking simple, yet delicious food that’s easy to prepare in an emergency.

All you need is water and a heat source to whip up the meals in the 4-Week Emergency Food Kit. Simply boil some water, mix it with the food, then let it cook. In a matter of minutes, you’ll have food ready for the whole family.

Far from your typical “disaster diet,” these meals are so tasty that many customers dig in immediately without waiting for an emergency to strike. In your kit, you can expect to enjoy comforting, morale-boosting favorites like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, chocolate pudding, buttermilk pancakes, and more!

Take this urgent step to prepare for emergencies with your own 4-Week Emergency Food Kit. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that you’re prepared and that your family won’t starve in tough times.

My Patriot Supply believes that true freedom starts with taking responsibility for your safety and security. That starts with “food independence” that puts you in control of your

life … and not at the mercy of the government. That’s the price of freedom.

Now take this first step. Click the button below and order a 4-Week Emergency Food Kit for $50 OFF for EVERY member of your family.

Click the button.

ORDER YOUR 4-WEEK EMERGENCY FOOD KIT NOW.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.