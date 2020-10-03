From the political arena to the Twitter-verse, true colors came out this week after President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Already widely considered a hack in the American political consciousness, however, award-winning left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore pulled out all the stops, revealing the depths of his unfeeling insanity with a conspiracy theory that Trump was not actually sick.

“There is one absolute truth about Trump,” Moore wrote Friday morning on Facebook, shortly after the president announced his diagnosis. “He is a consistent, absolute, unrelenting, fearless, and professional liar. A serial liar. A factually proven liar.”

“So why on earth would we believe him today? Has he earned your trust now? No. Yet, we’re decent enough to not want him to be sick, to wish him well, and maybe just this once give him the benefit of the doubt because why would he lie about this?” he added.

This, however, was apparently “not the question.”

TRENDING: Biden Says Arabic Word Frequently Used by Muslims During Debate

Instead, given the roughly 20,000 times that the The Washington Post says Trump has made “false and misleading claims,” what Moore wanted to know was this: “Why would Trump all of a sudden just start telling the truth?”

Whether a single one of those fact checks was legitimate was not a concern, either, because what Moore also wanted to know, beyond this, was why anyone would care, if in fact the diagnosis was real.

Even Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler got the sniffles from time to time. Did that make him any less of a genocidal maniac?

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

So Now Trump Has Earned Your Trust? A Note of Covid Caution from Michael Moore….There is one absolute truth about… Posted by Michael Moore on Friday, October 2, 2020

Of course, I happen to be paraphrasing here — but only mildly, because amid the filmmaker’s borderline certifiable ramblings there actually was a momentary digression for the sake of suggesting Trump had a seat at the table with such brutal authoritarians as Benito Mussolini and Augusto Pinochet.

“He very well may have COVID-19,” Moore wrote. “In fact, let’s assume he does. Of course he has it! Does that make him not Trump?

“I’m certain Mussolini came down with the flu one time. Pinochet and Franco would catch a cold every now and then. Margaret Thatcher must have had a migraine or two. None of them suddenly became nice or did good things — or started telling the truth — because they got sick,” he added.

And what was the point of this meaningless, outlandish meandering?

Well, for Moore to ensure there was a — deeply unhealthy — exaggerated skepticism among his sheepish readers.

RELATED: Michael Moore Launches Racist Attack Against White Men, Says 'You Should Be Afraid of Them'

“We must be skeptical,” Moore wrote. “We must always remain skeptical when it comes to Trump. He may have it. But it’s also possible he’s lying. That’s just a fact.”

“He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game. He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this,” the filmmaker added.

“Never, ever, ever take him at his word and never, ever, ever underestimate his survival skills or the depths of his deception or his evil.”

Do you think celebrities doubting Trump's diagnosis are being disrespectful? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

According to Moore, Trump might be looking for sympathy in light of recent left-wing media hits.

“The NY Times tax story was horrible for him. As was The Atlantic story about him calling American troops losers and suckers. There are a dozen more of these stories coming in October,” Moore wrote. “These stories are about to be a daily occurrence. However, they may get less airtime and be less damaging since Trump and FLOTUS are now ‘sick’ and supposed to be in our thoughts and prayers.”

But apparently all Moore’s “evil genius” could find to secure such sympathy was a seemingly weak case of the coronavirus.

Of course, the only problem with this suggestion is that only a handful of left-wing figures actually took the high road, offering thoughts and prayers for the president and first lady.

As was to be expected given the hyper-partisan American political climate, an army of blue-checkmark leftists came out of the woodwork on Twitter to belittle, mock or outright wish the president ill in light of his Friday morning announcement.

Heck, some outright wished death upon him, while other strange figures from the larger-than-expected social media witchcraft community launched cult curses his way.

Seemingly unable to help himself, Moore later heaped further conspiracies upon the first, leveling unfounded allegations the president might use the diagnosis to delay the upcoming 2020 presidential election or step down and allow a newly sworn in President Mike Pence to pardon any supposed crimes committed from the Oval Office.

Through the ravings of the lunatic, however, the real scam could be found — and not in the words of the president, but of Michael Moore.

Repeatedly posturing throughout his post with admissions he did not necessarily believe a word he was saying, Moore made clear there was but one purpose for his musings — to stoke confusion, distrust and fear in the hearts of his readers.

The goal was to keep his fellow leftist lunatics hardened to empathy and fearful Trump was preparing to make a move against American constitutional governance so that they will turn out to vote, as bitterly as he will, for Trump’s removal.

And that seems just about the only reason most leftists want the president to live through this moment.

“Stay alive Mr. President,” Moore wrote. “Your exit from public life must happen in the right and decent way.

“You have many years to live. You have a child to raise. Grandchildren who need you. A base that loves you. And the families of nearly the quarter-million dead who might be alive today had you done your job, had you cared, had you not played politics with people’s lives.

“Covid must not remove you,” he concluded.

“That’s our job. With a pen and a ballot.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.