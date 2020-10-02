Login
After Trump's Positive Test, Mike Pence's COVID Results Are In

Vice President Mike Pence, right, and his wife Karen Pence join Trump administration officials on stage after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesVice President Mike Pence, right, and his wife Karen Pence join Trump administration officials on stage after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 2, 2020 at 7:43am
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus Friday morning, his spokesman said.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” Pence press secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted.

“This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19.

“Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” he added.

On Friday, Pence tweeted his support of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday night.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania,” the vice president tweeted.

White House adviser Hope Hicks had earlier tested positive for the virus. She had been with the president for the Tuesday debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and a rally Wednesday in Minnesota.

Citing anonymous sources, ABC News reported that Hicks is showing symptoms of the virus.

Trump initially tweeted that Hicks had become infected, and said he was going into quarantine. The president later announced his diagnosis himself.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

“In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he added hours later.

The first lady also sent a message on Twitter.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” she tweeted.

Navy Commander Sean P. Conley, Trump’s doctor, released a statement saying the president will continue to exercise the duties of his office.

“I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” the statement said. “This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” it added.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

It was unclear how the diagnosis would reshape the presidential campaign, but the Trump campaign canceled a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., and a rally in Florida, according to The Washington Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







