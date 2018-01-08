Michael Wolff Claims New Book Will ‘End’ Trump Presidency, Now Nikki Haley Is Getting Involved

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley responded Sunday to the explosive claims in a new book about President Donald Trump and his first year in office, indicating that the book is nothing more than a desperate grab for money and power.

Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” tries to make the argument that White House officials and staffers believe Trump to be mentally unfit for office. Many of the book’s claims are unverified, and still others have been debunked.

But Wolff has defended his reporting, saying he conducted 200 interviews and enjoyed exclusive access to the Trump White House. In fact, he said last week he thinks his book will eventually “end” Trump’s presidency.

Haley, though, suggested to ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that Wolff is woefully ignorant regarding the attitudes those in the White House have toward Trump.

Haley noted that she does not plan to read the book, but based on the excerpts she has seen, she thinks it represents a “new low” in terms of what people will do in order to reap financial gain.

“I am always amazed at the lengths people will go to to lie for money and for power,” Haley said. “This is like taking it to a whole new low.”

The U.N. ambassador continued, explaining that she is familiar with those in the White House, and is sure they “respect” Trump.

“I know those people in the White House,” Haley said. “These people love their country and respect our president. … No one questions the (mental) stability of the president.”

“These people put everything they’ve got into their jobs and into respecting and trusting the president. If they didn’t they wouldn’t be there,” she added later on.

Haley also noted some of Trump’s achievements to argue that someone who is mentally unfit would not have been able to accomplish so much.

“Was he unstable when he passed the tax reform? Was he unstable when we finally hit back at Syria and said, ‘No more chemical weapons’? Was he unstable when we finally put North Korea on notice?” Haley asked.

In fact, Haley explained that all Americans who love their country, “regardless of race, religion or party,” have a duty to “support this president.”

Despite the ambassador’s vigorous defense of the president, Wolff has said the revelations in his book will eventually cause Trump’s presidency to come to an end.

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,” Wolff told BBC radio for an interview broadcast Saturday, according to Reuters.

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job,” he added. “Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes’. That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end … this presidency.”

Wolff’s claims, though, have received criticism from many, including Trump himself.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” the president tweeted last week. “He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

