Mike Huckabee: Millennials Have No Idea What They’re Getting Into with Socialism

From the “Into Deepest Crazyville With Pad and Camera” file comes this fascinating, repellent and somewhat scary article by New York Magazine. It’s a profile of the young, socialist hipster scene that’s combining radical left-wing politics with chic trendiness to try to make socialism look cool to naïve young people who don’t know any better.

This is the crowd for whom Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a “superhero” and who fought hard to drive Amazon and its 25,000 new jobs away from New York. To quote Gene Wilder in “Blazing Saddles,” a movie they would surely howl against in outrage and try to ban: “You know … morons.”

A few quotes and observations from the piece:

“The word socialism has become a kind of blank canvas on which young leftists project their political desires. The reason to call it socialism, the lefty journalist Kate Aronoff has said, is because people are calling it socialism. At least in Brooklyn, and the spiritual Brooklyns of America, calling yourself a socialist sounds sexier than anything else out there, without necessarily advocating anything too risky.”

So they admit they don’t know what socialism is, even as they advocate replacing the most successful economic system in the world with it. But it sounds “sexy,” so what the hey, let’s embrace it! And if you think that socialism isn’t “too risky,” then you truly don’t have a clue about what it really is.

“But in a populist moment defined by an ever-widening income gap, its platform has tremendous currency.”

The places with the worst ever-widening income gaps are leftist cities like Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco with governments most closely-aligned with “Democratic” socialist policies.

The income gaps there are approaching that of Venezuela, where the daughter of late socialist dictator Hugo “Being rich is bad” Chavez is the country’s richest woman with an estimated $4.2 billion in foreign banks while the citizens can’t afford food, medicine or toilet paper.

It’s revealing that the socialist social gathering described in the article is a fundraiser for a dating site for young leftists called Red Yenta: “Pins and posters are available for purchase, she says, and donations are of course welcome. ‘That’s how we became capitalists,’ she jokes. ‘And that’s what you call irony. Or dialectics.'”

Actually, since it’s a risky idea that can’t get off the ground without taking a lot of other people’s money that they’ll never get back, that’s what I’d call “socialism.”

And possibly my favorite line: “‘I was complaining about how socialist men don’t date socialist women and it really bothers me,’ Isser says.”

Of course, socialists don’t date each other. They’d both sit at the restaurant table forever, waiting for the other person to pick up the check.

