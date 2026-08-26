Watch: UK Royal Family Stages Incredible Tribute to Dolly Parton at Buckingham Palace

The British Royal Family honored Dolly Parton with a performance of her hit 1980 song, “9 to 5” played during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.

The London Evening Standard reported, “The Band of the Coldstream Guards played one of the superstar’s most popular songs in her honour on Wednesday morning, after her death aged 80 following a brief battle with cancer.”

“Scores of tourists gathered at the railings of the royal residence in London where the special instrumental addition to the historic ceremony echoed around the forecourt,” the outlet added.

The royals posted on social media, “Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many – including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always ❤️ you.”

Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many – including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always ❤️ you. pic.twitter.com/wdKHKGALlH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 26, 2026

Queen Camilla’s charity account on Instagram — “The Queen’s Reading Room” posted, “Dolly once said: You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children – but she gave it a pretty good go, donating more than 300 million books over 30+ years through her Imagination Library.

“By putting so many books into the hands of so many children, she gave the most precious of gifts: the chance to millions of young minds of opening the door to imagination, possibility and a lifelong love of reading. Thank you, Dolly!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queen’s Reading Room (@thequeensreadingroom)

The BBC also reported, “Audience members let out gasps of shock when a cast member of ‘9 to 5 The Musical’ announced the death of country music legend Dolly Parton on Tuesday night.”

The cast member pointed out that Parton originally wrote and produced the play. It is due to open on Broadway in New York in January 2027.

“Tonight we will perform the piece as she intended, with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life,” the actress said. “So as we begin, we dedicate tonight’s performance to Dolly Parton with our deepest thanks for the music, laughter, and joy she gave us.” The audience responded with a round of strong applause.

Audience members let out gasps of shock when a cast member of 9 to 5 The Musical announced the death of country music legend Dolly Parton on Tuesday night. Live updates: https://t.co/l7rp0zfL2C pic.twitter.com/QH8ALaJOB3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 25, 2026

The Financial reported that the song “9 to 5” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1981, where it remained for two weeks.

Parton wrote the tune for the film of the same name, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin. The song came to her between takes on set.

“I would just kind of play my little fingers, go back to the hotel at night, write down the words, get my guitar and start singing it,” she told NBC’s Today. “That’s how it all kind of how that all worked.”

NBC noted that the workers’ ballad won two Grammy Awards — Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance — and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Who could ever forget the iconic 1980 film 9 to 5 or Dolly Parton’s legendary anthem. pic.twitter.com/Kc0XEAlGfs — John Luke (@yesknow) August 25, 2026

Fonda, who co-produced the movie “9 to 5,” wrote on Instagram following Parton’s death, “We have our memories of her, her songs, Dollywood, ‘9to5,’ the millions of books she got into the hands of children, all the iconic images that bring her to us. And they are all blessings.”

“I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things … lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs.”

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