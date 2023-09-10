Lawyers for a former Dominion Voting Systems employee: We tried to depose MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell three times for our lawsuit regarding comments he made in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and each time he was “vulgar, threatening, loud, disrespectful to … counsel and the Court, evasive, and largely non-responsive to questioning.”

Also lawyers for that Dominion Voting Systems employee, during those depositions: Your pillows are lumpy, Lindell!

Perhaps now you might understand why Lindell and Dominion lawyers are at a contratemps regarding these depositions. According to CNBC, videos of the depositions were released by the counsel for Eric Coomer, former director of product strategy and security at the election equipment manufacturer. Coomer has filed a defamation lawsuit against Lindell for comments he made online in the aftermath of Trump’s 2020 loss.

Now, this isn’t a comment on the veracity of those claims or on the merits of Coomer’s lawsuit. According to The New York Times, Coomer became one of the main targets of Dominion-related voter fraud theories because he was one of the company’s chief coders; facts to back those theories have never been forthcoming, neither from Lindell or anyone else.

Coomer, furthermore, has been one of the most litigious individuals or businesses regarding claims of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 election, outpacing his former employer as far as the sheer number of people and organizations being sued in terms of raw numbers of defendants goes, according to April tallies by Colorado Public Radio and Business Insider, respectively.

As for Lindell, Coomer claimed in court filings that Lindell and his company were “the most prolific vectors of baseless conspiracy theories claiming election fraud in the 2020 election,” according to The Hill.

Well, it seems likely a judge and jury will be the ones deciding that, because neither Coomer nor Lindell wants to settle quietly — as evinced by an interaction where Coomer’s attorneys decided it was perfectly decorous to talk about Lindell’s “lumpy pillows” during one of those contentious depositions.

During the deposition, the counsel asked Lindell about what happens when he fields “lumpy pillow calls.”

“No, they’re not lumpy pillows, that’s not what they call on,” Lindell shot back.

“When you say lumpy pillows, now you’re an a***hole, you got that? You’re an a**hole is what you are.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

BREAKING: Mike Lindell GOES OFF in a deposition on lawyer who called MyPillows ‘lumpy’ ‘Lumpy pillows? Kiss my *ss. Put thank in your book’ Support this man -> https://t.co/qm3T6fJvz5 pic.twitter.com/DwblqkE3Id — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 9, 2023

Lindell’s attorney tried to interrupt his client, but the MyPillow founder and CEO persisted: “No, he’s an a**hole, he’s an ambulance-chasing a**hole,” Lindell said.

“That’s what you are,” Lindell said, addressing Coomer’s attorney. “Lumpy pillows, kiss my a** … Nobody calls because of a lumpy pillow.”

X users seemed to like the fact Lindell was fighting back:

I just became a bigger fan of Mike Lindell. js — C_JJen (@CJ_J777) September 9, 2023

That was hallarious. I spile that little gem. “You obviously do not have a MyPillow do you?” — ~J~ (@mcdanjammsc) September 9, 2023

I think the lawyer needs a MyPillow. Someone should send him a promo code. — 🥀 🖤𝔏𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥🖤🥀 (@LibertarianG0th) September 9, 2023

What’s remarkable here, aside from the energy from Lindell, is the fact that Coomer’s attorneys are complaining in court filings that Lindell was “vulgar, threatening, loud, disrespectful to Dr. Coomer’s counsel and the Court, evasive, and largely non-responsive to questioning” — and this was some of the questioning.

Look, if you want a shouting match with Mike Lindell, fine. Go for it. However, don’t bear-bait and then get huffy in court filings that the bear took swipes at you.

I’m sure proceedings were combative before and after this clip, mind you, but that’s not the point: If Coomer’s lawyers are going to complain before the court about Lindell’s behavior in the depositions, it would help if they had comported themselves as models of professional behavior.

Instead, from this clip, what we get is the impression of a cultural ambulance chaser treating the subject of a deposition with contempt and receiving contempt in return. Quelle surprise.

If this is how Coomer’s team expects to win the many, many lawsuits their client has filed, they ought to advise their client not to go around spending the judgment money as if it’s going to rain down like it did from the Fox News/Dominion settlement. Just a piece of friendly advice.

