Tucker Unleashes on Pence, Calls Him 'Creepy' and 'Sinister' in Upcoming Biography - Report

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson reportedly slammed former Vice President Mike Pence, describing him as both “creepy” and “sinister,” in a forthcoming biography of the former Fox News host.

The Dossier, a Substack page run by independent journalist Jordan Schachtel, obtained a copy of writer Chadwick Moore’s “Tucker,” in which Carlson recounts his dealings with former President Donald Trump’s vice president.

“I’ve been around him a lot, and always felt that he was a totally sinister figure, craven and dishonest,” he said, according to the report. “Everything about Pence is false.”

According to Schachtel, Carlson also claims that Pence “purposely sabotaged the Trump Administration over the entire course of his tenure” and expresses his view that Pence’s “insubordination campaign went into overdrive during the covid hysteria era, when he stood up the infamous White House Coronavirus Task Force, and delivered unprecedented power to Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

“While noting that this does not absolve President Trump from ultimate responsibility for his actions, Carlson perceives Pence’s role as someone deployed into the administration to “undermine Trump and to keep an eye on him,'” Schachtel wrote.

The revelations come just over a week after Carlson had a tense encounter with Pence at a Blaze Media candidate forum held in Iowa, with the former grilling the presidential candidate on his support for arming Ukraine.

During the interview, Carlson said the Ukrainian government was arresting priests for “having views they disagree with” and persecuting Christians.

“I sincerely wonder how a Christian leader could support the arrest of Christians for having different views,” asked Carlson, who was fired from his show at Fox back in April.

Do you agree with Carlson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I asked the Christian leader in Kyiv if that was, in fact, happening, and he assured me it was not,” the former Indiana governor responded. “People were not being persecuted for their religious beliefs.”







In another exchange, Pence defended his decision to certify the election on Jan. 6, 2021, despite demands from Trump and others that he object to the results.

“I had no right to overturn the election,” he told Carlson. “The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.”

PENCE: “I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.” pic.twitter.com/SP8QLuJ60s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2023

Since launching his campaign for the presidency in June, Pence has remained far behind the front-runners in the primary polls.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, Pence’s support is at 5.5 percent, tied for third place with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump is in the lead at 52.3 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 18 percent.

“Tucker,” published by All Seasons Press, is set for an Aug. 1 release.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.