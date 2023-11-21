Share
News

Militants Release Video of Airborne Assault on Israeli-Linked Ship

 By Randy DeSoto  November 21, 2023 at 4:03pm
Share

Yemen’s Houthi rebels released footage on Monday of a raid some of their ranks perpetrated on an Israeli-linked cargo ship over the weekend.

The Iran-backed Houthis said they hijacked the Galaxy Leader over its connection to Israel and took over two dozen crew members hostage.

“The group warned that it would continue to target ships in international waters that were linked to or owned by Israelis until the end of Israel’s campaign against Gaza’s Hamas rulers,” according to The Associated Press.

“All ships belonging to the Israeli enemy or that deal with it will become legitimate targets,” the Houthis said.

The Galaxy Leader is a Bahamian-flagged vehicle-carrying ship that is affiliated with an Israeli billionaire.

Trending:
Liz Cheney Tries to Shame Conservatives with Overplayed Jan. 6 Video, Then Mike Lee Asks the One Question She's Terrified to Answer

The 25-member crew was made up of a variety of nationalities including  Bulgarian, Filipino, Mexican and Ukrainian, but no Israelis had been on board, the AP said.

Video of the raid showed a helicopter landing on the ship’s top deck.

Will the conflict in the Middle East soon escalate?

A half dozen militants streamed out of the helicopter and swarmed the ship’s bridge appearing to take crew members hostage.

Later a Houthi militant is inside the ship’s empty cargo hold shouting “For the sake of Gaza” in Arabic, and “Allahu Akbar!” which translates to, “God is most great!”

Israeli officials said the Galaxy Leader is British-owned and Japanese-operated.

“However, ownership details in public shipping databases associated the ship’s owners with Ray Car Carriers, which was founded by Abraham ‘Rami’ Ungar, who is known as one of the richest men in Israel,” the AP reported.

Ungar told the news service he was aware of the raid, but could not comment as he awaited further details.

Related:
NYU Fires Prestigious Cancer Doctor for Supporting Israel

The ship was on its way to Pipavav, India, from Turkey when the Houthis intercepted in the Red Sea southwest of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Sunday afternoon.

The United States has stationed multiple warships in the Red Sea following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

The U.S. Navy has shot down multiple drones and cruise missiles, reportedly originating in Yemen.

The Houthis flew Palestinian flags on the ship as they took it to an unknown location.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Militants Release Video of Airborne Assault on Israeli-Linked Ship
Senator Expresses 'Serious Concerns' About Secretive White House Program That Tracks Americans' Phone Records
What if Kennedy Had Served a 2nd Term? 60th Anniversary of JFK's Assassination
Trump Releases Letter from His Doctor Detailing His Physical, Mental Health
New Jan. 6 Footage Shows Protesters Parade Uninhibited by Police
See more...

Conversation