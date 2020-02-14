Millionaire Warren Brags About Taking Half of Broke Student's Money

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on MSNBC after her fourth-place primary finish Tuesday in the New Hampshire primary and bragged about taking money from a broke student.

MSNBC analyst and former Sen. Claire McCaskill asked Warren how she was feeling after falling short of the 15 percent threshold to receive a share of delegates — she received just 9 percent of the vote despite representing the neighboring state of Massachusetts — and whether she was worried about a bitter battle that would last until the Democratic convention.

Warren responded by saying she was “concerned” but pointed out the people who were in the fight alongside her.

She referenced dozens of followers who met with her after her speech to take selfies.

The senator spoke fondly about the supporters who waited in line to tell her what was important to them and said one woman, in particular, stood out to her.

“A young woman came up by herself and she said, ‘I’m a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt,'” Warren said.

“And she said, ‘I checked, and I have six dollars in the bank. So I just gave three dollars to keep you in this fight.'”

The senator continued, her voice cracking, “That’s what we gotta do. We’ve gotta stay in this fight with people who are counting on us. This isn’t about fighting other Democrats. This is about fighting for the America we believe in.”

A young girl came up to me tonight and said, “I’m a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt. I checked and I have $6 in the bank—so I just gave $3 to keep you in this fight.” We’re staying in this fight for the people who are counting on us. pic.twitter.com/AetWhpTJqT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

Warren shared the video of her MSNBC appearance on Twitter, apparently proud of that encounter — but she was slammed for taking money from someone with $6 to her name.

Couldn’t Liz give her back the $3 and then give her another $6 so she’d have double her money? “Say thank you,” Liz would say. “Vote me for president. You’re welcome.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2020

Give. Her. Money. Back. WTF is wrong with you? — Logan 🌹: Human Shield (@Logan_HallMan) February 12, 2020

Warren is worth ~$12M. Probably should’ve given back that $3 to the broke student who handed over 50% of her savings. https://t.co/QD8VcvuOqF — 𝚒’𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 12, 2020

Why in h*ll didn’t you give her any $$$. You are a multi millionaire. Apparently you are a Narcissist. I’ve never known a generous one. They crave lots of attention upon themselves. Don’t brag about this. Its revolting. — Susan❤ UnitedWeStand ⭐⭐⭐ (@GaetaSusan) February 13, 2020

Instead of telling the donor to keep her cash, the senator bragged about the incident, likely thinking it illustrated the depth of her supporters’ commitment.

She appeared unaware that a presidential candidate who’s worth about $12 million taking money from a broke young woman is not a good look.

It comes as no surprise that a wealthy Democrat would take half of someone’s money. This is probably one of the most telling precursors to a Warren presidency.

It’s extremely unlikely that $3 would make or break her failing campaign, but giving up that money might have kept a poor student from eating that day.

Elizabeth Warren claims to champion the poor and those struggling with student loan debt while she demonizes the rich — and fails to mention she is the rich.

Many Twitter users asked if she would be willing to redistribute her own wealth the way she plans to redistribute the money of others.

Warren seems unwilling to tap into her $12 million nest egg instead of accepting money from those who can’t afford a bus ticket home.

