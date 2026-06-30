Minnesota School Board Member, Charged for Storming Church, Suggests Dogs Urinate on 'White Christian Corpses'

How is it that some of the worst people always end up on school boards?

Sure, that might not be the case everywhere, but Minnesota certainly has a problem in the case of a St. Paul School Board member, Chauntyll Allen.

According to her biography from Saint Paul Public Schools, Allen began serving in that role in 2020, and is currently serving a term set to expire in 2028.

Before even delving into her recent comments, her work as a board member already raises red flags, as Allen serves as the chair of the Afrocentric School/Program Work Group and sits on the Equity Committee.

In other words, she wastes time as a public official pushing a bunch of woke nonsense.

She found herself the subject of media attention for a June 21 post on social media platform Facebook where she advocated for putting a dog park in at “White Christian cemeteries.”

The post reads, “I don’t get why we don’t just make dog parks at White Christian cemeteries if white Christians are ok with it? This is a simple fix. Leave indigenous land sacred and piss on the white corpses.”

Without much background information, it’s a disgusting and shameful comment from a public official, to say the least.

Political commentator Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of the post to social media platform X.

Meet Chauntyll Allen, a school board member at @SPPS_News. She wants to turn White Christian cemeteries into dog parks so dogs can p*** on White corpses. These are the people in charge of your kids’ education. You can contact her here: chauntyll.allen@spps.org pic.twitter.com/xB0h5b3bem — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

Alpha News gave some context to the remark — not that it softens the blow — revealing that last week, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board decided in an 8-1 vote to close the Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park.

Board members were worried about the park being in the Mni Owe Sni Traditional Cultural Place, which is considered sacred by the Dakota tribes who claim there are unmarked graves there from the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

Allen’s comment is suggesting that instead of dogs urinating on those graves, they should go urinate on the graves of white people.

Here’s the catch: Alpha News reported that no documentation has ever been produced conclusively stating human remains are inside the dog park.

Minnesota officials just wanted to seem tolerant, so they closed a dog park and Allen decided — because she’s woke — to let everyone know she hates white people.

Readers may remember Allen from January, as federal prosecutors charged her in relation to storming Cities Church in St. Paul. She was charged with conspiracy to deprive rights after she and other rabid leftist agitators allegedly barged through the doors, shouted psychotically at families, and instilled terror in young children.

Alpha News noted that despite the charge, Allen has been lauded by the school board as a “Black Woman of Impact” during Women’s History Month in March.

That’s one way of putting it, as allegedly storming a church to agitate on behalf of illegal aliens will definitely make an impact.

When Allen was arrested, footage of her being brought into custody was posted to X, mocking the accused for her large frame that required two pairs of handcuffs.

HAHAHAHAHA the FBI had to use 2 pairs of handcuffs for church rioter Chauntyll Allen pic.twitter.com/Djs25JmhwY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2026

When did Minnesota become such a hotbed for leftist nonsense?

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