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Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech on May 19, 2026, in Hebron, Kentucky.
Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech on May 19, 2026, in Hebron, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

Video: Thomas Massie Explodes at Fox News Reporter During Interview, Asks if He Watches Online Filth

 By Johnathan Jones  June 30, 2026 at 7:45am
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Rep. Thomas Massie lashed out at a Fox News reporter during an interview Sunday after he was asked about allegations from a woman who claims to be his ex-girlfriend.

The Kentucky Republican denied the claims and turned the questions back on the reporter, who he asked in dramatic fashion if he denied consuming gay pornography.

As Fox News reported, a woman alleged before Massie lost his primary that he offered her money to stay silent about their alleged relationship, and also one she claimed he bragged about with Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado.

Massie pushed back immediately when asked about the claims by Nicholas Ballasy with Fox News Digital.

Ballasy asked Massie, “[Can we] clear up the stuff your ex is saying about you with the NDA, that you pressured her to sign an NDA for wrongful termination. Is that true, what she’s saying about you?”

“Who are you with?” Massie asked before saying the allegations are “false.”

When Ballasy pressed Massie as to whether the allegations about Boebert were true, the lawmaker also denied those claims.

Massie then asked the reporter, “When did you all become a tabloid? Seriously, dude.”

He then pulled out his phone and began recording the conversation in an attempt to put Ballasy on the spot.

He asked the reporter, “So let me ask you, I heard that you like gay porn, is that true?”

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Ballasy tried to defuse the conversation.

“I’m giving you a chance to give me your side,” he said.

Massie then challenged the credibility of both Ballasy and Fox News.

“Are you a real news organization or not?” he asked.

Ballasy replied, “I’m not gonna get into that… Thank you for your time. Just giving you a chance to respond.”

Massie then fired back, “Is that a real news organization? Is this what you do for a living?”

In May, a woman named Cynthia West claimed that Massie told her that he and Boebert were romantic weeks after Massie’s wife died two years ago.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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