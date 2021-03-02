Life is one of the most precious gifts God has given mankind. For one family in Owensboro, Kentucky, that reminder came in the form of their baby boy.

In April 2020, Brittany Lane gave birth to a son very prematurely. Kingston Lane, her baby boy, has proven to be a fighter.

Kingston was born at just 24 weeks, and he weighed less than 2 pounds at the time of his birth, according to WFIE-TV.

For seven months, Kingston lived in a neonatal intensive care unit at a Louisville hospital. It was there that he underwent multiple surgeries on his head and heart.

Despite all odds, he was finally able to leave the NICU and return home to Owensboro. Brittany said she knew what a special child she had early on.

“He has proved everybody wrong multiple times,” she said. “He is amazing.”

On Feb. 20, Brittany said she suspected Kingston was sick with what might be an irritation in his stomach. The next day, it became worse, and she said her son “looked lifeless.”

Kingston was immediately taken to the emergency room at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where they admitted him to trauma. Doctors worried there could be an issue with the shunt tube in his head because of swelling in that area.

Kingston’s heart also began to fail, and doctors had to resort to 10 rounds of chest compressions to try and revive him.

“They were on the ninth one, and they were like, ‘Mrs. Lane, one more time and that’s all we can do for him,’” Brittany said. “He was completely blue, no pulse, no heartbeat and cold. Super cold.”

Doctors pronounced Kingston dead at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 21. As Brittany held Kingston in her arms, an all-too-familiar feeling began to creep in.

“In that moment, I thought my son was gone,” she said. “I had to have that feeling of my son just died.”

However, just as the doctors were leaving the room, a nurse told Brittany that Kingston’s pulse had come back. Soon after, he gave his mother another sign of life.

“He squeezed my finger,” Brittany said. “It was — I really don’t have any words. It was a miracle. It really was.”

Once again, Kingston had proven just how special he was. This time was the clearest example yet.

The baby boy was flown to Louisville that night after doctors reduced some of the fluid in his head, and they have since replaced the broken shunt tube. Brittany said there were no signs of additional brain damage.

As of Feb. 25, Kingston remained in the ICU but had been taken off the ventilator. His mother even got the chance to hold him, and she is hoping he will be released soon.

This beautiful story is a perfect example of God’s power and love for us. Miracles are not just a distant memory from 2,000 years ago — He still performs them today.

Whether Kingston actually died or was just very close to death, it is a miracle that he is alive today. By all accounts, he should not have survived.

Yet God does not submit to the worldly definitions of life and death. He has given us the most important life of all, which is an eternity with Him after our worldly life ends.

In Kingston’s case, God felt his work on this earth was not yet complete. Through this child who is not even a year old, He provided a tangible example of his power and compassion for us to witness.

