'Miracle' Dog That Survived 4 Days Stranded on Ice Finally Finds His Perfect Owner

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 30, 2021 at 3:25pm
It’s beautiful when things line up perfectly so we can appreciate how, though we might go through difficulties, our troubles happen for a reason.

That happened for a man named Jude Mead and a dog named Alfonso, who has been nicknamed Miracle. The two first met under desperate circumstances earlier this year, when the dog was stranded out in the middle of the Detroit River.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the small, fluffy pooch was probably chased onto the water by a predator. He retreated to a small island in the middle of the river and it took days for him to be rescued.

“He dodged coyotes, eagles, coastguard ice breakers, frigid temps, and he even fell into the river and climbed back up on the ice,” the Friends of the Rouge River Animal Shelter posted on Facebook on Friday. “This went on for 4 days w so many on the shore fearing he wouldn’t survive.”

“Calls were made. No one seemed to be able to help. A large crowd of supporters gathered at the River in Ecorse witnessing him out there all alone in peril. On Saturday, the 4th day…..a hero decided another day wasn’t going by. He risked his life to save HIS life.”

Jude Mead was able to borrow an airboat to reach the dog.

“They physically went out to this small island where he was and they were able to physically rescue him,” Dr. Lucretia Greear, the veterinarian who attended to Alfonso, said, according to the Free Press. “He was hiding on this little uninhabited piece of land, but it was very difficult to get there because of the ice.”

Once the dog was brought to safety and received medical care, it was found that he had frostbite, dehydration and pancreatitis. His coat was matted, but that was likely part of what saved his life — the matted hair acted as insulation against the cold.

His owners — if he had any — were never found. Alfonso had no collar, tags or microchip, so eventually, once he was fixed up and ready for a real home, the shelter began reviewing applications.

“Many wanted to adopt Miracle,” the animal center wrote in their post.

“We heard some of the most beautiful stories from so many people as to why they wanted to give him a home, but in the end, and after a VERY CAREFUL, stringent, and thorough application process, which included a home visit as well (thank you to our Canadian friend Mary) it was decided that the man who saved Miracle was the very best fit for him.”

“Today the story came full circle. Today the little Miracle dog was placed into the hands of the hero who saved his life. That’s right….this dog who defied ALL THE ODDS will now live happily ever after w the man who saved his life. Miracle could not ASK for a better or more ideal family to love him!”

“We are all so grateful for this happily ever after ending to this AMAZING story.”

“Congrats Jude and family on the addition to your family! Happy life Miracle!”

While some might be disappointed that the dog will not become part of their family, it’s hard to argue with the shelter’s choice. Who better to provide Alfonso with a happily ever after than the man who saved his life?

