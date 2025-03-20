Share
News

Missing American Student: Key Witness Wins Court Battle, Now Cleared to Leave

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 20, 2025 at 10:11am
Share

A judge in the Dominican Republic has allowed Joshua Riibe, the last person to see missing college student Sudiksha Konanki, to leave the country.

Judge Edwin Delgado declared following a five-hour hearing Tuesday that “Joshua Riibe is free to leave,” according to a report from the New York Post, which provided the translation from Spanish-language news outlet Noticias Telemicro.

The official ordered the 22-year-old Iowa native to receive his passport.

“I really want to be able to go home, talk to my family, give them hugs, tell them I miss them,” Riibe told Delgado during the hearing.

“I understand I’m here to help, but it’s been 10 days and I can’t leave.”

Riibe said he was effectively imprisoned at the RUI Hotel and Resort, with his phone and passport confiscated and with police escorting him everywhere he went.

He had not been charged with a crime.

The parents of Konanki said they believe their daughter likely drowned off Punta Cana amid rough surf.

They said they do not believe Riibe was involved in the demise of the 20-year-old.


“Both sides of the authorities have shown us how high the ocean waves were at the time of the incident, and both sides of the authorities have clarified the person of interest was not a suspect from the beginning,” her father told the Post.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we are coming to terms with the fact our daughter has drowned.”

A lawyer from Guzmán Ariza, the firm that represented Riibe, issued a statement celebrating the decision, according to a report from ABC News.

“Guzmán Ariza expresses its deep gratitude to the Dominican judiciary and all institutions involved in the Joshua Steven Riibe case for recognizing and upholding the rule of law and ensuring respect for his fundamental rights as a foreign citizen in the Dominican Republic,” the statement said.

Related:
Watch: Stadium Goes Wild When Trump Arrives for 'Sunday Night Football'

The disappearance of Konanki has garnered worldwide media attention.

The University of Pittsburgh student, who is from Virginia, arrived in the Dominican Republic with friends on March 3 for spring break.

Security footage at a hotel bar showed her and Riibe together a few hours before her disappearance, with both of them possibly throwing up, according to the Post.

Riibe and Konanki were shortly thereafter seen holding hands and taking a selfie together on a walk to the beach with the group.

Riibe said the two met that night and went swimming, ultimately kissing in the ocean, according to ABC.

They were then hit by a wave and dragged into the ocean, Riibe asserted.

Lawyers for Riibe filed a writ of habeas corpus, demanding that he be released, since he has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Attorneys for the Dominican government, meanwhile, denied that he was being “detained.”

They said he was merely a witness in the high-profile case and said he willingly turned over his passport.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Missing American Student: Key Witness Wins Court Battle, Now Cleared to Leave
Biden's FBI Caught None of 10 Most Wanted in 2024 - Guess How Many Trump's FBI Caught in Just 2 Months
Jury Deals Potentially Bankrupting Blow to Environmental Group Greenpeace Over Pipeline Disruption
Elon Goes All In on Impeaching Rogue Judges with Uniquely Musk Approach to Taking Them Down
Trump Installs Special Curtain in the Oval Office: Protects New Addition - A Copy of One of Our Most Precious Treasures
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation