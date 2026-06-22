White House Insider Buck Sexton: Trump's Next Move Will SHOCK the World

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Behind closed doors at the White House …

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One former CIA officer learned the shocking truth about Trump’s next major move …

A full-scale offensive against one of America’s biggest adversaries …

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This has nothing to do with Iran or the Middle East …

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Unleashing an estimated $2.2 TRILLION in new wealth by 2030 …

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