News
Former NFL safety Sergio Brown, pictured in a 2016 file photo with the Buffalo Bills.
Former NFL safety Sergio Brown, pictured in a 2016 file photo with the Buffalo Bills, published a bizarre video on Instagram blaming the FBI or local police for the beating death of his mother, whose body was found Saturday near her home in a Chicago suburb. Brown's whereabouts were unknown. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

Missing Ex-NFL Player Makes Bizarre Statement on His Mom's Murder: 'It Had to Be the FBI'

 By Richard Moorhead  September 20, 2023 at 5:24am
A former NFL player who has been reported missing has been seen in an Instagram video expressing bizarre theories about his own mother’s murder.

Sergio Brown appeared in a video Monday pointing to the FBI and the Maywood, Illinois, Police Department as responsible for the killing, according to Fox News.

Myrtle Brown’s death was ruled a homicide after the 73-year-old woman’s body was found in a creek near her home on Saturday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found she did of “multiple injuries due to assault,” according to NBC News.

Warning: The following video contains graphic language some viewers could find disturbing.

“It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas, unwarranted,” Brown said in the video.

(Jamaican reggae singer Bob Marley died on May 11, 1981.)

Brown claimed that he had been a victim of kidnapping by local police.

“They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department,” he said.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police.”

He also claimed to have thought his mother was on vacation.

“I thought my f****** mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f*****g fake news. Get the f*** out of my g*dd*mn face,” he said. “She’s retired, and you want to come to me? The FBI had to do it. They have some power to do some s**t like that. What the f*** is going on? That’s fake news.”

Myrtle Brown’s body was found the same day relatives told authorities that they were unable to contact either Sergio Brown or his mother.

Brown, 35, originally tagged his video with a location of Mexico City, before deleting and reposting it without a location, according to the New York Post.

The video is unavailable on the account “intplayerwithapassport” as of Tuesday.

Nick Brown, Sergio’s brother, mourned his mother in an Instagram post urging his brother to come home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Brown (@ynickbrowny)

It’s unclear if law enforcement considers Sergio Brown a suspect in his mother’s death.

A neighbor alleges that Brown was burning his mother’s clothing before going missing, according to Chicago news radio station WBBM.

Brown, who played college football at Notre Dame, spent seven years in the NFL, including time with the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Conversation