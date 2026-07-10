Video Emerges Showing Mitch McConnell Taken to Hospital After Cardiac Arrest - Report

CNN released a video Friday that reportedly showed Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky being placed into an ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home.

“A neighbor of McConnell told CNN that they opened their door to find commotion outside their home at around 8:30 a.m. on June 14, with two ambulances, a fire truck and Capitol Police officers blocking the entire street,” the outlet said.

“Videos taken by the neighbor show emergency responders wheeling a person on a stretcher toward an ambulance. The videos are shot from some distance, and the face of the person is not visible. Once in the ambulance, the person’s lower legs appear to be covered by an orange blanket, but feet are visible,” CNN added.

The person said that McConnell was wheeled out about 30 minutes after emergency vehicles first arrived.

CNN obtains new video showing Mitch McConnell reportedly being wheeled on a stretcher toward an ambulance outside his DC home on June 14 after suffering a medical emergency. McConnell has been absent for nearly a month with little updates from his office: pic.twitter.com/MCet47hC4f — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 10, 2026

“He’s in a stretcher, and he’s in some sort like orange foam-looking blanket-type thing,” the neighbor said.

Do you think Mitch McConnell is fit to serve? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The person could not see McConnell’s face but said, “One of my neighbors is like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Mitch, I saw his face,’” the person recounted to CNN.

A spokesman for McConnell confirmed to CNN at the time of the incident that the senator had been “admitted to the hospital this morning” and was “receiving excellent care.”

Kentucky CBS affiliate KLKY-TV reported last week that emergency dispatch audio from that day revealed that an advanced life support unit had responded to McConnell’s home.

“During the audio, the dispatcher also said that someone was ‘unconscious,’ and a medic could be heard saying, ‘CPR in progress,’ and asked the dispatcher to notify a supervisor,” KLKY said.

McConnell, 84, has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985 and is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, the outlet noted.

Former McConnell adviser Scott Jennings, who is now a CNN commentator, posted Tuesday on social media, “I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital.

“We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

He further told CNN’s Kasie Hunt that day McConnell’s “voice sounded strong,” and McConnell was “feeling OK — obviously well enough to call me on the phone.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.