MLB Made a Subtle Change on Social Media That Will Have Leftists Furious During Pride Month

For the first time in a very long while, it seems as if there is a genuine ray of hope and light amid a sea of rainbow-themed darkness.

As most conservatives will begrudgingly admit, there has long been an air of defeat surrounding the way in which the LGBT agenda has permeated our culture. Many justifiably felt that the LGBT lobby had effectively “won” the culture war.

Well, that proclamation of the war being over might have been a tad bit premature if you’ve been paying any attention at all about what’s been happening leading up to this year’s “pride month,” which started Thursday.

Because if you have been paying attention, you might have noticed that leftists have gone so far left that they are beginning to alienate people who otherwise might not have had much skin in the game.

Look no further than the furor over Major League Baseball and its horrifically bungled approach to “pride month.”

MLB, not unlike most major sports leagues and massive corporate entities, has been beholden to at least some token celebration of “pride” throughout the month of June in recent years.

But it wasn’t until this year, amid a general transgenderism backlash thanks to Bud Light’s tacit endorsement of it, that the league might have finally crossed that very thick, very well-marked line into lunacy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, specifically, became an epic migraine for MLB when the team invited, disinvited and then re-invited a disgusting group of mentally ill blasphemers collectively known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to be honored during its “pride” celebration.

Why such harsh language to describe them? Well, just take a look for yourself:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content that the viewer will find disturbing.

Dodgers pitcher @ClaytonKersh22 has Col. 3:23 in his bio: “Whatever you do, work at it w/ all your heart as working for the Lord.” Manager Dave Roberts has said, “My relationship w/ Christ is the most important thing in my life.” Will they be silent as @Dodgers honor this group? pic.twitter.com/ZVMbrtEpmK — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 23, 2023

Facing a backlash, the Dodgers tried to escape conservatives’ wrath by shamelessly plugging a “Christian Faith and Family Day” after the fact, as if that would somehow offset inviting people who so openly denigrate and mock all people of faith (and, frankly, all people of moderate sensibilities).

Now, it appears that MLB is mimicking the Dodgers’ strategy of flip-flopping about, hoping to fall backward into a solution.

Just look at these Facebook posts:

That post from Wednesday denoted the league changing its Facebook profile logo to one emblazoned with LGBT colors. It’s the sort of vapid, superficial move only a leftist would even care about.

Well, bad news for those leftists: Look at this post from MLB from early Friday:

That was the league stealth-changing the logo back to its traditional colors.

MLB later updated its profile logo again to commemorate Lou Gehrig Day, which is June 2.

Look, the plan always might have been to swap the logo out for a day. Gehrig is, after all, one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport, and MLB’s 4ALS promotion raises awareness about the disease that claimed his life.

This could just be a matter of really bad optics coupled with even worse timing.

But why distinctly change the logo back to the original MLB logo in that case? Why change the logo at all when a commemorative post to honor Gehrig would have been just as meaningful a gesture? Why call attention to the LGBT-ized logo in the first place?

The answers to all of those questions probably will not sit well with leftists who are enamored with championing this cause, because the answer is so simple: People have finally, finally had enough of their nonsense.

It’s not worth celebrating, even in the most token sense, LGBT “pride” when it’s become so closely intertwined with the abject mutilation of minors. It’s not worth celebrating LGBT “pride” when it’s getting into bed with literal satanism. It’s not worth celebrating LGBT “pride” when it’s somehow becoming more perverted — and increasingly focused on children — by the day.

People are sick and tired of being sick and tired of being told that men can get pregnant and that womanhood is an accessory one can purchase at the local drugstore.

MLB, Target and Anheuser-Busch are all learning that painful reality in real time.

Buckle up, because this may be the most fascinating “pride month” since this insipid “tradition” first began.

