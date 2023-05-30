Catholic MLB Player Unleashes on Dodgers, Urges Fans to Take Action and 'Look to Jesus Christ'

One Roman Catholic MLB player is speaking out after the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to honor an anti-Christian hate group.

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams released a statement on Twitter following a controversy in which the Dodgers invited, rebuffed and then re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to a “Pride” event next month.

The group is known for dressing in drag queen-inspired nun outfits to promote the LGBT agenda. On Easter this year, SPI mocked the crucifixion of Christ in a sexualized performance.

The Dodgers will honor the group with a “Community Hero Award” at a game on June 16.

Williams said that celebrating a group that openly blasphemes the Christian faith is contrary to MLB’s values.

“As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite and honor the group ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at their Pride Night this year,” he said on Tuesday.

“A Major League Baseball game is a place where people from all walks of life should feel welcomed, something I greatly respect and support.”

“To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization.”

Williams pointed out that the Dodgers have an anti-discrimination policy that forbids prejudiced conduct and attire at the ballpark.

However, he said, “it seems that the Dodgers have made an exception in this case, doubling down that this group — which grossly disrespects and openly mocks many of the traditions and beliefs that Catholics hold most dear — should be celebrated.”

“I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their association with this group and strive to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee,” Williams continued.

The pitcher, who debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, urged Catholics to “reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur.”

Williams concluded by pointing to Christ.

“As Catholics, we look to Jesus Christ and the way He was treated and we realize any suffering in this world unites us to Him in the next.”

Twitter users applauded Williams for publicly defending his religion.

Thank you for this! Hold the line. — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) May 30, 2023

Thank you so much for this Mr. Williams. Your courage to take a stand all alone in the pressure cooker of professional sports is a model for all faithful Christians. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 30, 2023

Say a prayer for this man. The demons are gonna come for him with everything they have. They cannot risk others showing this kind of courage. https://t.co/fhys5A8mhy — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 30, 2023



Baseball fans have noticed Williams’ religious tattoos, which include Catholic phrases and imagery.

Major League Baseball player Trevor Williams is a devout Catholic. His heavily-tattooed arms include the motto Ad maiorem Dei gloriam (For the greater glory of God) Trevor is a Traditional Latin Mass attendee. pic.twitter.com/WtavxPxfEC — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 4, 2023

Following an uproar and boycott over the Dodgers’ association with an anti-Catholic drag queen organization, the club scheduled a “Christian Faith and Family Night” in what many see as a ploy to win back Christian fans.

