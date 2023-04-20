Parler Share
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda plays against the Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 10.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda plays against the Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 10. (Abbie Parr / AP)

MLB Pitcher Collapses After Being Drilled by 111 MPH Line Drive

 By The Associated Press  April 20, 2023 at 11:21am
Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle and came out of Thursday’s game against Boston after two innings.

Maeda stayed on his feet long enough to field the ball and throw Jarren Duran out at first for the third out of the inning. The pitcher then crumpled to the grass, and the Twins training staff rushed out to help him.

After a few minutes, Maeda walked off to the dugout. The team announced that he had a left ankle bruise and was getting X-Rays.

Emilio Pagan came in to start the third.

The Red Sox led 1-0 when Maeda came out thanks to Alex Verdugo’s solo homer in the first — the only hit Maeda allowed.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Conversation