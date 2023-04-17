Parler Share
Sports
News

Pitcher Throws Public Fit After Airline Refuses to Pick Up After His Kids - It Instantly Backfires

 By Bryan Chai  April 17, 2023 at 12:42pm
Parler Share

Typically, when a negative story about an airline surfaces, people are quick to pin the blame on the airline.

After all, just about everyone flies from time to time. Regardless of who you are or where you’re from, if you need to travel a great distance, there are few options better than a plane.

Conversely, there are only a few major airlines. They wield all the power and resources.

So it’s natural to want to blame the big guy (the airline) and seldom blame the little guy (the passenger.)

That’s typically what happens — unless, apparently, you’re Anthony Bass of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Trending:
Americans Are Loving What Country Star Brantley Gilbert Did After Being Thrown Bud Light Beer Can at Concert

On Sunday, the 35-year-old pitcher expressed his frustration with United Airlines over an incident involving his pregnant wife and children.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and a 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” Bass tweeted. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

In the accompanying image, you see Bass’ young children with a mess of popcorn on the floor under their seats.

It’s easy to see what Bass was getting at here: How dare United make my pregnant wife clean up the popcorn mess! Please sympathize with me and my family against this evil airline, as you typically do!

Only that message appears to not have gotten across very well, according to the Twitter responses.

One tweet, which generated 25,000 likes to about 4,200 for Bass’ tweet, asked: “Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them.”

The pitcher responded: “The cleaning crew they hire!”

Related:
Should MLB Teams Extend Beer Sales After 7th Inning Due to Pitch Clock Change?

In response to the “cleaning crew” comment, another Twitter user told Bass: “It’s called being considerate and we all know planes don’t get thoroughly cleaned during a day of flying.”

A large number of the responses took the side of United rather than the Bass family.

Should parents be expected to pick up after their kids?

Again, that’s not normal for these kinds of stories.

The airline itself did respond to Bass, though that was the normal customer service platitudes you’ve come to expect to see on Corporate Twitter.

One of the responses to United’s tweet perfectly encapsulates just how badly this backfired on Bass:

“Won’t lie, the fact that the flight attendant had the guts to make the passenger clean up their own MESS kinda makes me wanna fly United more,” it said.

So not only did Bass’s tweet not drum up the sympathy and outrage he was likely looking for, he might’ve actually helped buttress United’s bottom line with new prospective customers.

That’s probably not what Bass had in mind when he sent that initial tweet out.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Pitcher Throws Public Fit After Airline Refuses to Pick Up After His Kids - It Instantly Backfires
Mayor-Elect of Chicago Releases Statement After Mob Chaos Sweeps City, Jumps to Defend Participants: 'Not Constructive to Demonize Youth...'
NBA Star Unleashes on Fan in Ugly Moment Caught on Camera: 'Watch Your Mouth, Motherf***er'
McDonald's Announces Changes to Some of Its Most Popular Menu Items
As Backlash Against Bud Light Continues, Remember What Company Is Sponsoring the NFL Draft
See more...

Conversation