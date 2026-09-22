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In 1827, the Supreme Court ruled that the authority to declare an insurrection "belongs exclusively to the president." And his decision, they said, is "conclusive."
In 1827, the Supreme Court ruled that the authority to declare an insurrection belongs exclusively to the president. And his decision, they said, is "conclusive." (Paradigm Press)

A 199-Year-Old Supreme Court Ruling Could Hand the President Unlimited Power

 By Sponsored Content  September 22, 2026 at 6:00am
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In 1827, the Supreme Court settled a question most Americans have never thought to ask:

Who decides when America is in a state of “insurrection”?

Their answer: the authority “belongs exclusively to the President.” And his decision is
“conclusive.”

In other words …

We don’t need a vote from Congress.

Or a sign-off from a judge.

One man – Donald Trump – could overrule every other branch of government – including the all-powerful “Deep State.”

Meanwhile, his rivals are gearing up for a fight.

Democrat attorneys general say they’ll attack Trump in court if he dares to use this
power.

But Jim Rickards — a former advisor to four Presidents, the CIA, and the Pentagon — says they will soon find out they’re wasting their breath.

History shows he could be right.
Because the age-old ruling behind Trump’s actions has never been overturned.

It could all come to a head within weeks …

Tipping American politics … and even the financial system into a meltdown unlike any we’ve seen in a century.

Rickards’ free briefing is here.

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