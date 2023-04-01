Parler Share
Sports
Commentary

MLB Umps Admit They Blew Call Thanks to New Timer Rules, Team Left Confused

 By Bryan Chai  April 1, 2023 at 12:16pm
Parler Share

Major League Baseball just barely dodged a disaster on Opening Day 2023.

No, not because Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon almost hit a fan, though that ugly incident went viral in its own right.

Rather, MLB’s much-ballyhooed new rules meant to speed up the pace of play took center stage after a strike was mistakenly assessed to the New York Mets on Thursday.

Controversy was largely avoided after the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3. But the sixth-inning incident still cast an uncomfortable spotlight on some of these rule changes.

Why were the rules changed? Well, the slow pace and long games have often been cited as reasons why baseball’s popularity appears to be waning. At the very least, baseball certainly doesn’t have the cultural heft it did even 30 years ago.

Trending:
Like Clockwork: Now They're Going to Go After Trump for What Occurred After News of His Possible Indictment

So, “in an effort to create a quicker pace of play, a 30-second timer between batters will be implemented in 2023,” MLB explains in its own official glossary. “Between pitches, a 15-second timer will be in place with the bases empty and a 20-second timer with runners on base.”

Under these new rules, pitchers have 15 or 20 seconds to deliver a pitch, or they will be penalized with a ball. Batters must be “alert” and ready in the batter’s box with eight seconds left on the pitch clock, or they will be charged with a strike.

However, on Thursday, Mets utility star Jeff McNeil was given a strike because his teammate, slugger Pete Alonso, did not get back to first base fast enough after a pitch had been thrown.

The official MLB glossary makes nary a mention of that particular rule.

The Mets were understandably dumbfounded. And rather than speed up the pace of play, the call ironically brought the game to a standstill as Mets manager Buck Showalter came out onto the field to demand an explanation from the umps.

The announcers in the above video didn’t hide their displeasure with the call, calling it “absurd” and “just not right.”

“You can’t penalize the hitter; he didn’t do anything!” one of them protested.

Related:
'What Was That?!' Angels Outfielder Stuns Announcers and Teammates with No-Look Catch

The incorrect strike call was ultimately a moot point, as McNeil got an RBI during that plate appearance anyway.

And again, the Mets won the game. So why all the consternation?

According to Fox News, Showalter said the umps admitted to him that a strike should not have been assessed to McNeil.

So it was an honest mistake stemming from a misinterpretation of new rules. The least the offenders could do is spell out the correct interpretation of these new rules.

Instead, it appears that players, managers and umpires alike will be figuring out the rules as the season develops.

MLB had better hope that a bad call doesn’t actually cost a team a game.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




MLB Umps Admit They Blew Call Thanks to New Timer Rules, Team Left Confused
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sets Sights on House Republicans After Trump Indictment
Marvel Star's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Texts That Could Blow Up Domestic Violence Trial: Report
Clint Eastwood Reveals Final Chapter of His Iconic Career, And We Have the Plot Details - Report
Biden Issues 'Transgender Day of Visibility' Proclamation 3 Days After Nashville
See more...

Conversation