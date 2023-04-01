Parler Share
Watch: MLB Player Takes a Swipe at Fan, Cusses Him Out in Opening Day Interaction That's Gone Viral

 By Richard Moorhead  April 1, 2023 at 7:55am
Major League Baseball is investigating an incident in which a Los Angeles Angels player directed a swipe at an Oakland Athletics fan on Thursday.

Oakland Police also reportedly are looking into the altercation.

The incident — which took place after the teams’ season opener in Oakland, California — was caught on camera.

“You called me a b****, huh?” Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon said to a fan in the stands.

“Yeah you did. Yeah you did! Yeah, m************!” Rendon said before directing a weak swipe toward the fan’s face.

A closer look reveals that Rendon, 32, grabbed a piece of the fan’s clothing before the swipe. The fan dodged the swipe easily.

Should Rendon be suspended by Major League Baseball?

It’s not clear how the altercation began — or if the fan who Rendon confronted actually called him a “b****.”

In the video footage, which has gone viral, the fan shook his head negatively as Rendon grabbed him. The fan appeared to be grinning.

“We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter,” MLB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Police Department said it is investigating the incident as a battery and that the fan has not contacted authorities, according to multiple outlets, including KTVU-TV.

Baseball fans criticized Rendon for behaving like a fan who’d partaken of too many watered-down stadium brews.

The Angels lost the Opening Day game 2-1; the team hasn’t publicly addressed Rendon’s behavior.

Rendon went 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




