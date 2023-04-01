Watch: MLB Player Takes a Swipe at Fan, Cusses Him Out in Opening Day Interaction That's Gone Viral

Major League Baseball is investigating an incident in which a Los Angeles Angels player directed a swipe at an Oakland Athletics fan on Thursday.

Oakland Police also reportedly are looking into the altercation.

The incident — which took place after the teams’ season opener in Oakland, California — was caught on camera.

“You called me a b****, huh?” Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon said to a fan in the stands.

“Yeah you did. Yeah you did! Yeah, m************!” Rendon said before directing a weak swipe toward the fan’s face.

A closer look reveals that Rendon, 32, grabbed a piece of the fan’s clothing before the swipe. The fan dodged the swipe easily.

No idea what the full context is here, but it would appear that Anthony Rendon is about that action. Bro was a couple inches away from being able to say he caught a left in front of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani though. pic.twitter.com/jdFliAtvsr — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 31, 2023

Should Rendon be suspended by Major League Baseball? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It’s not clear how the altercation began — or if the fan who Rendon confronted actually called him a “b****.”

In the video footage, which has gone viral, the fan shook his head negatively as Rendon grabbed him. The fan appeared to be grinning.

“We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter,” MLB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Police Department said it is investigating the incident as a battery and that the fan has not contacted authorities, according to multiple outlets, including KTVU-TV.

Baseball fans criticized Rendon for behaving like a fan who’d partaken of too many watered-down stadium brews.

As an unbiased Cardinals fan, I hope Rendon faces all of zero disciplinary action from this and see the full extent of the commissioner’s strongly worded email urging him not to do it again — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) March 31, 2023

MLB says it is investigating a confrontation between Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon and an Athletics fan at Thursday’s season opener. In a video posted on social media, Rendon grabbed the fan by the shirt and accused the fan of calling him names. https://t.co/7mVbIyz9bJ — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2023

The Angels lost the Opening Day game 2-1; the team hasn’t publicly addressed Rendon’s behavior.

Rendon went 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.