Groups of leftist activists and rioters in Portland, Oregon, continue to oppose law enforcement officers in the city, but the latest reported action by demonstrators apparently was crafted to send a disturbing message to police.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who lives in the city and uses social media to give updates on the activities of Antifa and other activists, said the group used a severed pig’s head to send a message to police Friday morning.

“Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire,” Ngo tweeted alongside a video of the incident.

WARNING: The following tweet and video contain words and imagery that some viewers will find disturbing.

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

In the video, the pig’s head burns atop an American flag while the 2004 song “American Idiot” from the pop-punk band Green Day is played in the background.

According to Ngo, the use of an actual pig isn’t the first time activists connected to Antifa have sought to sacrifice a live animal while protesting law enforcement officers in Portland.

Ngo also tweeted Friday that when rioting began in Portland in May, a protester had backed out of killing a pig.

“In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night. Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute,” Ngo reported.

In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night. Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute. https://t.co/egNPmxqVmH pic.twitter.com/8v1PxPYcqk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

In June, police officers in Portland were seeking the owner of the pig.

PPB Officers are looking for the owner of this sleepy pig. If you are the owner, call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333. We would like to reunite him with his owner. pic.twitter.com/SlYbLfckYl — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 7, 2020

The Oregonian reported the pig was saved by protesters who “comforted” the animal and gave it a blanket.

“Pig,” of course, is a pejorative term that historically has been used to disparage police officers.

The reported beheading of the pig and the desecration of the American flag outside of the police bureau on Friday comes amid escalating violence in Portland as leftist rioters continue to attack law enforcement officers and others who are not aligned with their politics.

Federal officers have been sent to the city to protect government property amid more than 60 consecutive days of protests and riots.

While some police officers have been attacked with projectiles during violent clashes, others might have suffered permanent vision damage.

Last month, Richard Cline, deputy director of operations at the Federal Protective Service, said officers were targeted with laser pointers by people in a crowd of more than 1,000 anti-police activists who were seeking to set fires at the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse.

“Protesters advanced towards, engaged the officers, again throwing water bottles and other hard objects, fireworks and using lasers,” Cline said.

“We have three officers who currently have eye injuries, and they may not recover sight in those eyes from those laser attacks.”

Police officers aren’t alone in being targeted by leftist demonstrators in Portland. The Oregonian reported last week that conservative videographer Andrew Duncomb was stabbed in the back by someone at one of the protests.

Duncomb, 25, who uses the online moniker “Black Rebel,” told the newspaper he was targeted because of his politics.

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” Duncomb said.

Police later arrested a man named Blake David Hampe, 43, in connection with the stabbing.

Duncomb is expected to fully recover.

Elected officials in Portland essentially have allowed the violence in the city to continue unimpeded and have sided with protesters in many instances.

