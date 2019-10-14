Model Shares Heartbreaking Image of Face After Being Attacked by Acid

WARNING: The following story contains a graphic photo that may be disturbing to some readers.

Katie Piper, television personality, bestselling author and international speaker from the U.K., shared a vulnerable image this week of what her face looked like following an acid attack in 2008.

Piper shared the image on Mental Health Day to encourage those who are facing dark and desperate times, feelings that had become all too familiar to Piper as she struggled to recover from the traumatic attack.

“I remember when I didn’t want to look at anyone. I remember when I didn’t want anyone to look at me. I remember when I was scared of people, scared of men,” Piper captioned the post on Instagram.

“I remember when I was scared of the world. I remember when opening up to people and talking about my trauma and psychological damage just wasn’t possibly.”

TRENDING: Anti-Trump Mob Attacks Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Rally, Waves Communist Flag

“Today on Mental Health Day my first meeting of the day is with my therapist. I still go, it still helps and I’m able to talk,” Piper continued. “Hold On, Pain Ends.”

Piper was 24 years old, a model and television host at the time of the brutal acid attack in March 2008, Fox News reported.

Her boyfriend at the time, Daniel Lynch, lured Piper outside of her home where his hired attacker, Stefan Sylvestre, was waiting to throw sulfuric acid on Piper.

The crime left Piper’s face and neck badly burned. She became blind in one eye, was unable to swallow and has endured over 30 corrective surgeries to repair the damage.

But over the last decade, Piper has moved forward with life, finding healing and joy in the present and firmly leaving the past behind her.

RELATED: Famous Faces Who Passed Away in September 2019

Piper is now married with two daughters and is flourishing in the professional world.

Piper founded a non-profit organization, The Katie Piper Foundation, which focuses on providing physical and emotional support to people living with burns and scars.

Through her philanthropic work, Piper has become a fierce advocate for people living with burns, hoping to one day live in a “world where scars do not limit a person’s function, social inclusion or sense of well being,” according to the foundation’s website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.