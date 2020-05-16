In an effort to support farmers living and working in the U.K., the Prince of Wales is highlighting one of his favorite local foods: cheese.

Prince Charles, 71, is urging people to appreciate, respect and support the farmers who ensure the country stays well fed, especially during the current climate of difficulty and division.

The heir to the British throne took to social media to speak up for farmers while sharing his unabashed love for cheese.

“One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food,” he said via the Instagram account of Clarence House, the royal residence where he lives.

“It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life — British cheese!”

According to the post, Charles has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993, and he encouraged readers to support British small businesses by sourcing cheese and other food items locally.

“British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way,” he said. “

“By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis.”

The Prince of Wales then shared one of his all-time favorite recipes, “Cheesy Baked Eggs,” which he enjoys using a variety of cheeses and locally-sourced vegetables.

Charles has become an advocate for farmers across the U.K., writing that recent events have focused a spotlight on an industry that has perhaps been dismissed as commonplace for too long.

In an April article for Country Life magazine, the royal warned readers not to take agriculture and hardworking farmers for granted.

“When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought?” he said.

“Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be.

“Food does not happen by magic,” Charles continued. “If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted.

“In this country, there are 80,000 farmers producing our food — from the Fells of Cumbria to the arable and vegetable lands of East Anglia; from the Welsh Mountains to the Scottish fishing villages; from the dairy fields of Cornwall and Northern Ireland to the orchards of Kent.

“Day in and day out, they are working to produce food — for us,” he said. “And we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. But they cannot do it alone.”

