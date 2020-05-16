SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Charles the Cheesehead? Turns Out the Prince Even Eats It for Breakfast

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, meets residents of The Guinness Partnership's 250th affordable home in Poundbury on May 8, 2015, in Dorchester, Dorset.Ben A. Pruchnie - WPA Pool / Getty ImagesPrince Charles, Prince of Wales, meets residents of The Guinness Partnership's 250th affordable home in Poundbury on May 8, 2015, in Dorchester, Dorset. (Ben A. Pruchnie - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published May 16, 2020 at 9:51am
Print

In an effort to support farmers living and working in the U.K., the Prince of Wales is highlighting one of his favorite local foods: cheese.

Prince Charles, 71, is urging people to appreciate, respect and support the farmers who ensure the country stays well fed, especially during the current climate of difficulty and division.

The heir to the British throne took to social media to speak up for farmers while sharing his unabashed love for cheese.

TRENDING: Princess Maria Galitzine Dead at Age 31

“One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food,” he said via the Instagram account of Clarence House, the royal residence where he lives.

“It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life — British cheese!”

View this post on Instagram

“One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!” . On the final day of the #BritishCheeseWeekender, The Prince of Wales has released a message to encourage us all to support British cheesemakers. His Royal Highness has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993. 🧀 . “British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way. By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis” . The Prince has also shared one of his favourite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, which can be made by using any number of our great British cheeses. 🧀🍳 . Enjoy the last of the British Cheese Weekender events by following the link in our Instagram Story.

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on

According to the post, Charles has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993and he encouraged readers to support British small businesses by sourcing cheese and other food items locally.

“British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way,” he said. “

“By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis.”

The Prince of Wales then shared one of his all-time favorite recipes, “Cheesy Baked Eggs,” which he enjoys using a variety of cheeses and locally-sourced vegetables.

Charles has become an advocate for farmers across the U.K., writing that recent events have focused a spotlight on an industry that has perhaps been dismissed as commonplace for too long.

In an April article for Country Life magazine, the royal warned readers not to take agriculture and hardworking farmers for granted.

RELATED: Princess Maria Galitzine Dead at Age 31

“When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought?” he said.

“Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be.

“Food does not happen by magic,” Charles continued. “If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted.

“In this country, there are 80,000 farmers producing our food — from the Fells of Cumbria to the arable and vegetable lands of East Anglia; from the Welsh Mountains to the Scottish fishing villages; from the dairy fields of Cornwall and Northern Ireland to the orchards of Kent.

“Day in and day out, they are working to produce food — for us,” he said. “And we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. But they cannot do it alone.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Charles the Cheesehead? Turns Out the Prince Even Eats It for Breakfast
10-Month-Old Gets Heartwarming Celebration from Hospital Staff After Finishing Chemotherapy
Cop Gets Shocking Surprise When He Finds Age 5 Boy Behind Wheel of Car Who Had Plans To Go Buy Lamborghini
Watch: Cops Save Helpless Stray Cat Found with Head Stuck in Soup Can
32 Years After Teen's Body Found Strangled on Side of Road, Suspect Finally Arrested
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×