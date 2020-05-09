A 5-year-old Utah boy shocked family and law enforcement when he grabbed the keys to his parents’ car and drove himself through the neighborhood and onto a freeway.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan spotted the vehicle swerving dangerously on the freeway and initiated a stop, fully expecting to find a driver under the influence or experiencing a medical emergency.

“I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics,” Morgan said, according to CBS News.

Instead, it was a boy named Adrian Zamarripa, who had been sitting on the very edge of the driver’s seat to reach the pedals.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

“One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car,” Utah Highway Patrol wrote on Twitter.

While home with his siblings, the boy had managed to take the keys to his family’s Dodge Journey.

He drove through his Ogden neighborhood and onto the freeway, telling police he thought perhaps he would go to his sister’s house in California, Morgan recalled.

Speaking shyly and unsure of the whole situation, little Adrian also said he wanted to buy a Lamborghini — and had $3.00 with him to complete the purchase.

Police were able to track down Adrian’s parents, who came and escorted the boy — and their vehicle — back home.

Adrian’s other sister, Sidney Estrada, told KUTV she was in charge of the boy while her parents were at work. She laid down to rest and when she woke up, Adrian was gone.

“Oh, I lost it, something bad could have happened to him,” Estrada said, her little brother back by her side.

The family said Adrian had never taken the car keys before and were floored that the boy actually managed to drive as far as he did, through stoplights and onto a major freeway.

“I saw that the truck was gone, and he was gone, and the keys were gone,” Estrada said. “I don’t know what went through his mind.”

Thankful that Adrian is home safe, the family said they will now keep the car keys securely away from the boy. It will be a while before Adrian can lawfully drive, but the boy already seems pretty confident in his ability.

“The police told me I drive good,” he said.

