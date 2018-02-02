Angela Box: Modern Feminism Is Destroying Women

As someone who has an unhealthy addiction to Ulta, Rebecca Minkoff handbags, and true crime on Investigation Discovery, I do indeed present and identify as a cis-female.

Of course, in today’s wacky world, a ham sandwich could “present” or “identify” as a female, so that doesn’t mean as much as it used to.

But for the life of me I do not understand what feminists represent today.

Remember the days of the suffragette — those brave women who valiantly fought for women to have the right to vote?

Today’s feminists do not resemble these pioneers whatsoever.

Let’s be honest. The first, last and only litmus test they now give to determine who is a “true” feminist is the level to which one supports abortion on demand.

In fact, on Monday, feminists and the misguided men who support them stopped the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Bill in the Senate. The bill’s authors and supporters had the audacity to suggest (via medical experts) that an unborn baby could feel pain, and that abortion should be outlawed (with certain exceptions) after 20 weeks.

Actually, the women in the suffragette movement were pro-life and vehemently disagreed with eugenicist Margaret Sanger and her euphemistically named organization Planned Parenthood.

When you couple the fact that two-thirds of all Planned Parenthood locations are located in urban (read: black) neighborhoods, one really does wonder if Margaret Sanger saw the future of the feminist movement and its seemingly contradictory impulses.

In contrast to Planned Parenthood’s clinics, today’s feminists are all over the map.

The Women’s March had its second incarnation a day before the March for Life (lovely sense of irony, Grrrls). This year’s marches turned into an even bigger cornucopia of leftist activism than last year’s — which I didn’t think was possible.

This year, to not offend “transwomen” (side note: there are no such things, because “transwomen” still have the DNA of “real men”), the organizers wanted to make sure that the ubiquitous pink “p—- hats” were not worn so as not to offend their trans-sisters in solidarity.

Um … what?

The whole original idea of feminism was to equalize men and women. Now, its purpose seems to seek to elevate women over men. How can a man who now thinks he’s a woman participate in such elevation? Oh, the conundrum!

Furthermore, feminists can’t seem to figure out how they feel about Shariah Law. One of the Women’s March organizers, Shariah Law and Islam advocate Linda Sarsour, embodies this duality of feminist purpose.

Feminists MUST know — on some level — that Shariah Law is the most oppressive judicial system in the world.

Under Shariah, men have complete dominance over women and girls. Girls often have their genitals ritually cut so as to never experience sexual pleasure. Women are forced to cover either their heads in hijabs or their full bodies in burqas. These are the ultimate forms of female degradation and oppression.

But today’s feminists somehow embrace these atrocities as a form of religious expression — and since that religion is not Christianity but rather Islam, they are all for it.

The same women who tell us that dressing like prostitutes is female empowerment also say it’s empowerment for women to cover themselves head to toe in black felt! They aren’t grasping the concept that it’s often the men in these women’s lives who are forcing them into the shrouds in the first place.

In the same vein, the same feminists who use their bodies as sexual objects also tell men not to look at them as sexual objects. They browbeat men into thinking they are evil predators for doing what men do naturally — that is, looking at women.

The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are perfect examples of this insane hypocrisy.

Their argument is simple. It is sexual harassment, rape or sexual assault if a powerful, rich or connected man hits on you. There is no equal justice under the law or due process. If she says it (whatever “it” is) happened, it happened.

However, it is not sexual harassment, rape or sexual assault if a woman willingly offers her body or sexual favors in exchange for movie roles, power, prestige or money.

Got it?

Want another example of feminist doublespeak? Hillary Clinton made a bizarre appearance at the Grammys Sunday night — one of the lowest-rated ever — to crow about how she was a great feminist and stood with the #MeToo movement.

Really?

In addition to shielding, enabling and riding on the coattails of Bill Clinton — one of the biggest political sexual abusers ever — Hillary had some more ‘splaining to do.

Patti Solis Doyle, her 2008 campaign manager, revealed she advised Hillary to fire Burns Strider — a male staffer accused of sexually harassing another female staffer — and was overruled by Hillary.

Hillary Clinton, who supported her husband after he reportedly told Juanita Broaddrick “you might want to put some ice on that“ and enabled him throughout all the other allegations brought against women, has once again shown her true colors.

Because, for liberals, the #MeToo movement is about class, elitism and status. Women they deem beneath them are not to be believed, and women who do not serve their purpose are to be discarded.

Speaking of the abysmally rated Grammys, has anyone ever asked unintelligible hip-hop stars why they continue to rap about women as simply sex objects? No! Of course not — because that would be racist. Such feminism!

To sum up: Feminists seek to have everything both ways.

They want to claim oppression of women under Christianity, but have no problem with actual oppression of women in Islam.

They want women to feel free to make their own choices regarding their bodies, yet want those same women to have the “choice” to abort their future daughters.

They want to bare their bodies and be sexually liberated while at the same time blame men for objectifying them.

In other words, today’s feminists are seeking to use leftist policies to weaponize women against men. It is as simple as that.

As long as you are a cuckold or a good liberal man, you will mostly be spared their wrath. But make no mistake — the ultimate goal of these harpies is to change the fundamental nature of men — and, yes, women too.

And now, with transwomen seeking to claim the feminist mantle — even though they are biological men — their logic gets even more convoluted.

Modern feminism is a scourge upon womanhood and humanity. It exists only to divide and to anger. The moralizing lectures they give to Normal America proves they have learned nothing — and are only digging their hole deeper.

But boy, do I love watching their tantrums!

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. A version of this article originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

