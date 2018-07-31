Angela Box: Every Day Is Opposite Day for Democrats

Have you noticed a curious thing about our leftist friends? (I use the term “friends” metaphorically, of course.)

Everything they believe in is completely backward. For them, every day is opposite day.

Think of the things liberals repeatedly dribble without even a hint of irony.

Boys can turn into girls. Furthermore, there aren’t two genders — there are an infinite amount, which need their own very special pronouns.

Encouraging the killing of unborn babies supports family values.

TRENDING: Police Unintentionally Solve 64-Year-Old Cold Case

Excessive coddling and cocooning of children will ensure they turn out to be well-adjusted, productive adults instead of whining brats.

Plastic straws are more dangerous to humanity than opioids crossing our southern border.

A massive snowstorm really means there’s ongoing, manmade global warming.

A border wall is bad because it will encourage more illegal immigration — oh, and it’s racist (goes without saying).

Do you agree that Democratic ideologies are opposite of reality? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

And of course, the biggest doozy of them all — strong economic numbers mean the economy is crashing.

However, unfortunately for Democrats, only their voting base is stupid enough to swallow their doublespeak. The rest of normal America mock them for the fools they are.

Second-quarter gross domestic product stands at 4.1 percent — the highest since 2014. The 2014 number was originally 5.1 percent — which had to be revised down to 3.5 percent — sorry about that, Obama-worshipping liberals. Incidentally, the revised-down 3.5 percent GDP was one of the few quarters the Obama economy even got above 2 percent GDP. Ever.

You would think that everyone would celebrate the fact that America is turning around — quickly and substantively.

Not if you watch or read 90 percent of the media!

RELATED: The Left’s Unhinged Opposition to Trump Plays into Putin’s Hands

Water is wet, the sky is blue, and the media will try and destroy President Trump no matter how good the news is for America.

I’m convinced there’s a subreddit forum that gives media types their daily Trump-bashing talking points. They marshaled their troops quickly and actually credited the booming economy with the sale of soybeans due to Trump’s tariffs on European agriculture!

Democrats cannot escape a simple problem — and the problem for them is basic math.

Tax cuts, an open and free market, and deregulation work every single time they are tried. This is not rocket science. We are not splitting the atom. This is Economics 101.

The “Sky is Falling” mentality Democrats took during the 2016 campaign when Trump promised to renegotiate trade deals, slash taxes and regulations, and put America first on an even playing field was mocked and maligned.

After all, the smartest people in the room like Barack Obama, Paul Krugman, Austan Goolsbee, Warren Buffett, and other progressive braintrusts all said free-market economics just wouldn’t work in the 21st century.

Barack Obama, who won a Nobel Peace Prize simply for being the first black president, told us all those jobs we were used to had gone overseas and were never coming back.

We should all get used to working in “green” economies, living with fewer resources and giving America her comeuppance. Because, according to liberals, America is the problem in the world — not the solution.

Now, following in the steps of President Ronald Reagan, President Trump has thrown that all on its face.

The beauty of what Trump does is that he explains his ideas on Twitter and during raucous support rallies. He says in simple English how and why they are working instead of waiting for the corrupt media to report good news. The media absolutely refuse to credit him for anything.

Because Trump does what no other Republican does — continually educates Americans on his policies — the economy will become a non-issue because it’s going to be so obvious what works and what doesn’t.

We have a very simple compare-and-contrast model.

The Obama years were dark. There was a never-ending recession, with a record-high number of people on welfare and food stamps. More people were out of the workforce than ever, with the lowest labor participation rate since the 1970s. Wages were stagnant, home foreclosures skyrocketed — etcetera, etcetera.

And now look what’s happening under President Trump!

Black, Hispanic and female unemployment rates are at the lowest level of all time. We are either at or near a record unemployment rate overall. There are more jobs than there are unemployed people to fill them. Housing is up. Construction is up. Manufacturing is up.

Americans’ optimism is way up.

All those jobs Obama said were going away are coming back to America because of massive deregulation and the corporate and individual tax cuts.

Everything negative Democrats said would happen has not only not happened but instead, the opposite positive outcome has been achieved.

Because the economy will become a non-issue (it’s now so obvious how to make it work correctly), the Democrats will have no choice but to slide further and further to the left. Which, I might add, they are doing as if on cue. Let them.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is in full effect in the media and with leftists. Hundreds of Trump supporters have been violently attacked or mercilessly harassed — simply because we MAGA types don’t toe the line in support of their increasingly nonsensical and dangerous ideas.

Unlike them, we live in the real world where decency and respectful disagreement can still coexist.

But don’t tell that to Rep. Steve Scalise, whose attempted assassination was carried out by a rabid Bernie Sanders supporter. Or director of the Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen who was browbeaten by illegal alien hysterics in a Mexican restaurant. Or Press Secretary Sarah Sanders who has become such a target for leftists that Secret Service has now been assigned for her protection. Or the 500 verified violent attacks on Trump supporters. Or Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (R.I.P.).

President Trump — the Chessmaster-in-Chief — has boxed Democrats and insane #Resist troglodytes into a corner.

He has proven their policies don’t work. They are becoming increasingly unhinged. Now that many of their candidates support violence against political opponents, outright democratic socialism, complete open borders, tax hikes, and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, it’s just more frosting for the cake.

The midterm elections are about 100 days away. The only hope Democrats have — and this is sad but true — is that the economy completely collapses and it somehow can be blamed on President Trump. That will not happen.

Capitalism and free markets run as a mutually beneficial, natural, multi-layered machine. The best thing to happen to any economy is for Big Government to get out of the way and let the free market flourish.

The Trump Train has left the station. The Democrat #Resistance refused to jump on, so let’s leave them and their uncontrollable, raging, illogical voters behind.

All aboard!

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. She currently works with a political consultant on candidate races throughout America. A version of this Op-Ed originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.