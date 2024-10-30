Share
News

Mom Ordered to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation After Infant Son Found Covered in Rat Bites

 By Jared Harris  October 30, 2024 at 8:13am
Share

A mother of a baby found to be covered in dozens of rat bites has been sentenced and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Angel Schonabaum, 29, was initially arrested on September 19, 2023 by police in Evansville, Indiana, after the extent of her son’s injuries were discovered by first responders six days earlier.

Her husband, 32-year-old David Schonabaum, called paramedics and police to their Evansville home on September 13 of that year, saying he found serious bite wounds on the child.

The Courier & Press reports the six-month-old boy was found to be covered in over 50 rat bites.

In some places, he had been chewed to the bone.

“All four of (the victim’s) fingers and thumb on his right hand were missing the flesh from the top of them, exposing fingertip bones,” an affidavit written by Detective Jonathan Helm states.

“The damage to (the victim’s) index and pinky fingers were the most severe, as they were missing the flesh halfway down each finger.”

According to Law & Crime, the boy was rushed to the hospital and found to be near death. He was eventually airlifted to another hospital for specialized treatment.

Several of the boy’s fingers had to be amputated, and he required multiple blood transfusions over the course of his emergency treatment.

Was this sentence fair?

Detectives investigating the home found a scene of horror.

In the bedroom, where the baby’s bassinet stood just feet away from the Schonabaums’ bed, investigators found trash and half-eaten food. Detectives also observed rat feces across the clutter.

The inside of the bassinet was covered in blood, as was a pillow and blanket apparently used by the child.

A diaper disposal in the room was found “smeared” with blood that apparently also showed rats crossing the gruesome stain.

Both parents allege they did not hear the child cry, and David Schonabaum said he only noticed the boy’s injuries after the profuse bleeding began.

Related:
Hog Hunters Reportedly Spot Kidnapped Children with Armed Man in Middle of Wilderness, Police Say Sighting Is 'Credible'

David Schonabaum was convicted of child neglect against the six-month-old and two other children present in the home on September 11 of this year and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Under a sentencing agreement, Angel Schonabaum was given four years of probation. The judge gave her a year of credited time, leaving the mother with only three years of probation to serve.

She must still undergo the aforementioned mental health evaluation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Mom Ordered to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation After Infant Son Found Covered in Rat Bites
Rough Earnings Call: Denny's Decimated, Half of Menu to Be Axed
Teen Found Dead Inside Oven at Walmart, Investigation Underway
Infant Dropped on Hard Tile Floor by 10-Year-Old, Veteran Sheriff Shaken After Discovering the Roblox Connection
11-Year-Old Girl Is Sole Surviving Victim of Family Massacre, Teen Suspect in Custody
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation