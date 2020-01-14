Mom Says 'God Protected' Family After Daughter's Hair Gets Sucked in Suction Cover of Tub

Most people are aware of the inherent dangers of pools or tubs — especially when children are involved. Anywhere there’s a body of water, there’s a potential drowning hazard.

With that at the top of their minds, parents are less likely to notice other dangers that, combined with that drowning hazard, can be heartbreaking.

Alex Morgan learned that first-hand when she and her family went to a hotel during vacation and her 6-year-old daughter nearly drowned after her hair got sucked up by a pool filter.

“Darcey was swimming under water when her hair got sucked into the filter that operates a waterfall in the swimming pool,” she posted in 2017. “Her hair was stuck and she was unable to get up to the surface. She was kept under the water for over 2 minutes. Some incredibly brave people saved our little girls life that day.”

“Her hair was pulled and pulled before it was ripped. Darcey was unconscious and had to be given CPR at the poolside. She was taken by ambulance to Arecife Hospital where she underwent x-rays, tests and was under close observation.”

“Her oxygen levels were low and she has lots of fluid on her right lung. Luckily we got to bring Darcey out of hospital the following morning. However, it could have been a completely different ending to our holiday.”

Since then, more cautionary tales of pool filter or drain-related near-deaths have circulated, and many parents have adjusted the way they watch their kids at the pool to ensure their kids do not get trapped.

But these threats are real on a smaller scale, too. Apparently, some Jacuzzi tubs have similar mechanisms that could cause just as deadly an outcome, according to what one mother recently shared on Facebook.

“Our family had a scare tonight that could have been tragic but God protected our family,” Adrienne Metting Exum shared on Sunday. “Elizabeth (8) was taking a bath in our jacuzzi bathtub. She went under the water to rinse her hair.”

“The suction valve quickly sucked her hair through the holes in the suction cover, pinning her under the water. Thankfully, the water wasn’t covering her mouth and she was able to scream for help.”

The photo she posted helped illustrate the situation: Her daughter lying at the bottom of the empty tub, the ends of her hair snarled through the holes of the intake cover.

They managed to drain the water and get her hair detangled without needing to cut the girl free, but it left them all a little shaken.

“Had the water been any higher or had we not been in the room, the outcome may have been very different,” the mother admitted. “We wanted to share here because we’ve never even thought of something like this happening and we want others to be aware.”

Many commented on the post to share their surprise that something like this was even possible, and others said they’d no longer be letting their children use these kinds of tubs.

