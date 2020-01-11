SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Mom Says Young Son Learned Valuable Lesson After Finding Envelope with $900 Cash Inside

By Amanda Thomason
Published January 11, 2020 at 12:43am
Print

Not all news is bad news, and there have been many stories of anonymous acts of kindness scattered across the internet: a mom finding a $20 bill sticky-noted to a package of diapers, gift-wrapped presents addressed to finders and people finding a variety of ways to pay it forward.

With the exception of some surprisingly generous tips from wealthy patrons, most of the little acts of kindness are just that — small, nice things that don’t break the bank but make someone’s day a little brighter.

When 10-year-old Foster Dudley was at Target with his mom in Hoover, Alabama, he stumbled across a scenario that could have almost resulted in making his day a lot brighter, but it would have stolen away someone else’s joy — and savings.

A blank envelope was in the aisle. When they picked it up and opened it, they counted nine $100 bills.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

That wasn’t all, though — cash in an envelope could’ve been impossible to trace, but tucked inside was a slip from the credit union, and it had someone’s name and signature on it, implying that this find was accidental.

Parisa Dudley, the boy’s mother, posted what happened next on Facebook.

“Foster, my 10 year old son, learned a great lesson in integrity and empathy this past weekend,” she wrote, explaining the details that led up to finding the cash.

“His first response was, ‘Mom, can we keep it?'” It was a knee-jerk reaction most of us would experience — but Parisa asked him to reflect on the situation and see if that’s really what he thought was best.

“I looked at him and asked him to put himself in her shoes. What if he had lost that much money. How would he feel?”

“He quickly answered, ‘Mom, we have to find her and give it back.'”

RELATED: Adorable Cat Named 'Frankenkitten' Has One Eye and Was Born with Four Ears

“It took 2 days for the store manager, Jeremy Walker, with the help of the police, to track her down but they did.”

The cash was found Friday, and on Sunday the Dudleys met the rightful owner of the money, Verdina Ball, at the same Target. Parisa shared photos from the meeting and of Foster giving Ball a hug, as well.

While in this kind of case the reward is generally the satisfaction of having chosen to do the right thing, the cherry on top was that Foster was surprised with a $100 gift card to Target.

A lesson was learned, a large sum of money returned, and a 10-year-old is richer and wiser for all of it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Mom Says Young Son Learned Valuable Lesson After Finding Envelope with $900 Cash Inside
Adorable Cat Named 'Frankenkitten' Has One Eye and Was Born with Four Ears
Bride Plans Wedding in Less Than 30 Minutes After Dad's Cancer Takes Turn for the Worse
Dad Loses 40 Pounds, Becomes Living Donor for Infant Son in Desperate Need of Liver Transplant
US Firefighters Sent To Battle Australia Fires Receive Heroes' Welcome, Cheered Upon Arrival at Airport
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×