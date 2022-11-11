Mom Whose Son Was Brutally Murdered in New York Tears Into Hochul's Re-Election: 'Definition of Insanity'

The mother of a New York City murder victim shared her anger on Thursday that Democrat Kathy Hochul was re-elected as New York’s governor.

Madeline Brame’s son, 35-year-old Army veteran Hason Correa, was stabbed to death in Harlem back in 2018. Brame, chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council, has since attacked New York’s liberal bail and sentencing policies.

During an appearance on the Fox News show “America’s Newsroom,” Brame said Hochul’s attitude toward freeing criminals with no or minimal bail made her feel “disrespected.”

Her reaction to Hochul’s re-election was that “if nothing changes, nothing changes.”

“If we keep doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results, that’s the definition of insanity,” she said.

She said she was not alone and that Hochul insulted “the other hundreds and thousands of mothers and families who are going through the same exact thing that I am.”

Brame said New York’s current policies need to be “completely rolled back in their entirety, put through the shredder.”

“When we continue to slap these kids on the wrist and coddle them and not hold them accountable for their actions, it just makes them continuously think it’s OK to do it over and over and over again,” she said.

“They’re racking up all these charges, they’re dropping out of school, they’re getting in all kinds of trouble and it’s just creating a whole new generation of career criminals and mass incarceration.”

Brame said that officials must “start over from scratch, come up with more common sense reforms that will actually put the safety of the public first, victims and their families second and then the well-being of the offender.”

Brame told Fox News earlier this year that liberal criminal justice policies are “a runaway train crashing straight into the black and brown community, leaving a path of dead bodies and victims in its wake.”

According to the New York Post, she objected in May to a plea deal allowing Mary Saunders, who was among four people charged in her son’s death, to be sentenced to time served. Saunders had originally faced a murder charge but pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

“This is an absolute disgrace, an atrocity, a miscarriage of justice,” Brame said then.

Saunders was sentenced to a year in jail and had served 14 months.

“One year for murder? That’s so disrespectful and dishonors my son’s military service to this country. It’s so insulting,” Brame said.

Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran justified the deal by saying Saunders only kicked Correa one time and tried to punch him but “did not appear to cause any damage.”

