Months After Becoming a Major Abortion Provider, Struggling CVS May Have to Dismantle Company

There is absolutely no joy to be had when news breaks that more people could be facing joblessness under the Biden/Harris administration.

But there is absolute joy to be had when news breaks that it could become that much harder to murder unborn children.

Many Christians and pro-lifers are caught in that emotional tug-of-war after the latest news about drug store chain CVS.

According to a blistering Tuesday report from Reuters, CVS Health is exploring a myriad of options to fix its lagging business.

According to the Reuters exclusive, “the struggling health care services company looks to turn around its fortunes amid pressure from investors.”

One drastic option being discussed is splintering the company in two, separating the company’s pharmacy chain and insurance business.

(The insurance side of the business stems from CVS’s “landmark $70 billion takeover of health care insurer Aetna in 2017.”)

The report said the company’s board of directors hasn’t yet decided whether the split is the right way to go.

Other options are also being discussed, but the straits certainly appear dire for the health care services chain.

And one can’t help but wonder if the company’s sudden influx of blood money via abortion services played a role in the current state of the company.

Recall, it was just a few scant months ago in March that CVS proudly touted that it would start selling the abortion pill mifepristone.

The response was swift, with a groundswell of boycott calls slamming CVS and its gleeful decision to join the abortion business.

Now, it would be utterly naive to suggest that the mifepristone decision and the backlash to it is the sole reason for CVS’s current struggles.

But it would be just as utterly naive to suggest that it had nothing to do with the company’s problems.

Business is not good for very much anyone these days, and CVS was likely always going to get hit. One of the chain’s most notable competitors, Walgreens, has faced a number of closures due to bad business and rampant crime.

Testing God’s sovereignty, alienating customers who harbor pro-life beliefs, and then showing no remorse for it are all just bad business strategies in any economy — let alone an economy overseen by the current clown show occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

And make no mistake — business is bad for CVS. The company’s executive director of corporate communications, Mike DeAngelis, confirmed with USA Today on Monday that roughly 2,900 layoffs were forthcoming. This on top of 5,000 “non customer-facing” layoffs in 2023.

But look at the silver lining, CVS and otherwise faceless executives.

Financial ruin is nothing compared to the actual final judgment that will be faced by those who help facilitate the murder of His most vulnerable children.

As Galatians 6:7 so bluntly states: “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.”

So, this really might be the easy part.

