MSNBC’s Mika Apologizes for ‘Crass and Offensive’ ‘Butt-Boy Comment’

“Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski apologized on MSNBC Friday, for referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a “wannabe dictator’s butt boy” just two days earlier.
“I wanted to address a term that I used on this show on Wednesday that was vulgar. I knew it right away and I tweeted that it was a terrible choice of words and that I was sorry. But please allow me to say this face-to-face,” Brzezinski said.
“The term is crass and offensive and I apologize to everyone, especially the LGBTQ community and to my colleagues for using it,” she continued.
Advertisement - story continues below
“It was a mistake. My father would have found it so unbecoming and disrespectful and he would have told me. I will work hard to be better. But I just wanted to say on camera, looking the viewers straight in the eye, I am really, really sorry.”
Brzezinski was discussing the murder of Jamal Khashoggi during Wednesday’s broadcast when she began mocking Pompeo.
TRENDING: Alan Simpson Tells CNN’s Alisyn Camerota To Find a New Job
“Why doesn’t Mike Pompeo care right now?” she asked. “Are the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on ‘Fox and Friends,’ is that a patriot speaking or a wannabe dictator’s butt boy? And I’m dead serious, I’m asking, are these the words of a patriot?”
Advertisement - story continues below
Brzezinski tweeted an apology Wednesday and also apologized to her guest, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.
Totally agree with you -SUPER BAD choice of words .. I should have said “water boy”… like for football teams or something like that.. apologize to @SenatorDurbin too! SO SORRY! https://t.co/zIqsGdK3Tk
— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) December 12, 2018
Do you think Mika will face any consequences for her comments?
President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident on Thursday and predicted Brzezinski would be given a pass.
If it was a Conservative that said what “crazed” Mika Brzezinski stated on her show yesterday, using a certain horrible term, that person would be banned permanently from television….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018
Advertisement - story continues below
….She will probably be given a pass, despite their terrible ratings. Congratulations to @RichardGrenell, our great Ambassador to Germany, for having the courage to take this horrible issue on!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.
Advertisement - story continues below
A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.