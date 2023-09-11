Mother of Ex-NFL Player Mike Williams Says He Needs a 'Hail Mary' After Construction Accident

A former National Football League wide receiver is battling for his life after a construction accident.

Mike Williams, 36, was seriously injured in a construction site accident in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week, according to CBS Sports.

The New York native played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs during his five-year NFL career.

Williams was hurt when a steel beam landed on his head at the construction site, according to Fox News.

He had to be placed in a medically induced coma earlier this month.

Williams is paralyzed in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down, according to a GoFundMe set up to assist in his father’s travel expenses.

Some erroneous reports indicated that Williams had died as a result of his injuries.

I just got off the phone with Mike Williams’ agent. He tells me the former NFL wide receiver HAS NOT passed away. Williams was involved in a “construction accident,” and is in a Tampa-area hospital, according to his agent. — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) September 6, 2023

Amazing News: Former #Bucs, #Bills WR Mike Williams, who was erroneously reported to have passed away by multiple outlets, is now reportedly been recovering and has had his life support removed, per @nypost https://t.co/EJJponrCyD Williams even smiled when a friend played one… pic.twitter.com/ZeR7JsdAUH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2023

Williams has been taken off of life support and is breathing under his own power, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Syracuse alumni has responded to some verbal stimuli, including reacting when his 8-year-old daughter spoke to him, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In spite of these developments, there have been no major changes to Williams’ overall condition, the mother of his child and his agent informed Sports Illustrated.

His medical prognosis is unclear.

Williams’ mother Mary Rosenthal stated that her son needed a medical “Hail Mary” as of Saturday night, according to WVIB-TV.

Rosenthal stated that Williams wouldn’t want to live a life connected to life support systems.

“He said, if this ever happens to me, to pull my plug because I don’t want to live like that.”

“Those are his wishes. When he was a football player, he had already signed the papers.”

