Share
News
Wide receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball during a NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 19, 2010 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Wide receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball during a NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 19, 2010 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Michael DeHoog - Sports Imagery / Getty Images)

Mother of Ex-NFL Player Mike Williams Says He Needs a 'Hail Mary' After Construction Accident

 By Richard Moorhead  September 11, 2023 at 8:42am
Share

A former National Football League wide receiver is battling for his life after a construction accident.

Mike Williams, 36, was seriously injured in a construction site accident in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week, according to CBS Sports.

The New York native played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs during his five-year NFL career.

Williams was hurt when a steel beam landed on his head at the construction site, according to Fox News.

He had to be placed in a medically induced coma earlier this month.

Trending:
Fans Furious with Announcer Mike Tirico Over 'Insane' Comment at the End of NFL Season Opener

Williams is paralyzed in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down, according to a GoFundMe set up to assist in his father’s travel expenses.

Some erroneous reports indicated that Williams had died as a result of his injuries.

Williams has been taken off of life support and is breathing under his own power, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Syracuse alumni has responded to some verbal stimuli, including reacting when his 8-year-old daughter spoke to him, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In spite of these developments, there have been no major changes to Williams’ overall condition, the mother of his child and his agent informed Sports Illustrated.

Related:
NFL Star Demario Davis Starts Postgame Press Conference by Reading Bible, Says Prayer Saved His Daughter 2 Days Prior

His medical prognosis is unclear.

Williams’ mother Mary Rosenthal stated that her son needed a medical “Hail Mary” as of Saturday night, according to WVIB-TV.

Rosenthal stated that Williams wouldn’t want to live a life connected to life support systems.

“He said, if this ever happens to me, to pull my plug because I don’t want to live like that.”

“Those are his wishes. When he was a football player, he had already signed the papers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Mother of Ex-NFL Player Mike Williams Says He Needs a 'Hail Mary' After Construction Accident
Watch: Cowboys Debut Creepy Jerry Jones AI Hologram - Fans Are Peppering It with Complaints, Revealing Questions
DeSantis Campaign Admits Defeat, Has a New Goal in Iowa: Report
FBI Identifies Culprits of $41M Casino Heist, Bringing Total to Over $1B Stolen by Group
Gun Grab: Deep-Blue State Approves Massive Additional Firearms, Ammo Tax
See more...

Conversation