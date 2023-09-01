A mother who sued a California school district for “socially transitioning” her daughter behind her back has received a six-figure settlement.

The Spreckels Union School District has agreed to pay mother Jessica Konen $100,000 for encouraging her daughter to live as a boy and keeping it hidden from Konen, according to the Center for American Liberty, a nonprofit legal defense group.

The group previously explained that Konen’s daughter Alicia, then in sixth grade, was “recruited” to join a school “Equality Club,” where she was inundated with information about “bisexuality, transgender identities, and other LGBT concepts.”

“Shortly after joining the club, the school began to foster Alicia’s identification as a boy,” the Center for American Liberty said.

Without informing Konen, the school “required … staff to refer to [Alicia] by a male name and male pronouns and to let her use the unisex teachers’ restroom instead of the girl’s restroom.”

The school even gave 11-year-old Alicia “articles on how to conceal her supposed new gender identity from her mother.”

Konen was eventually informed by the school of her daughter’s “gender transition” and brought a lawsuit against the school district in June 2022.

The district settled the lawsuit and agreed to pay Konen this week, Fox News reported.

The mother-daughter duo celebrated the settlement in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Center for American Liberty is proud to announce a settlement in Konen v. Spreckels Union School District that resulted in a $100,000 payment by the school district to Jessica and Alicia for the violation of their rights.

Thanks for all the hard work @pnjaban, @mark_trammell,… pic.twitter.com/wdORxgueEH — Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr) August 29, 2023

Now a happy and healthy teen, Alicia explained to Fox on Thursday that when the school shut down during the COVID pandemic, she returned to living as a girl.

“After COVID hit, I ended up being out of the control of the school, and I really figured out that who the school said I was, I was not,” she said.

“I was a girl, and I was Alicia. And it was eye-opening to me because I had an identity for so long that was false.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Mark Trammell, executive director of the Center for American Liberty, told Fox the settlement should have a “deterring effect” on the education system.

“These [incidents] are happening in schools across the country, and I think schools are going to wake up when they realize that there’s a financial liability at stake here,” Trammell said.

He added that while “parental secrecy policies” might be expected in a place like California, his legal group has gotten calls on the matter from “almost all 50 states.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.