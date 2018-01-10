MSNBC Host Loses His Mind After Reading One Ivanka Trump Tweet

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell blasted Ivanka Trump on Tuesday after the first daughter praised Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday night speech at the Golden Globes awards ceremony.

In a tweet posted Monday, Trump noted that she had seen Winfrey’s “empowering & inspiring speech” at the Golden Globes. She then encouraged everyone to come together to say “#TIMESUP,” a reference to the viral hashtag making the rounds on Twitter that called for an end to sexual harassment and assault.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” Trump tweeted. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say # TIMESUP.”

O’Donnell, however, took issue with what he saw as hypocrisy from Ivanka Trump, whose father — President Donald Trump — has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

The president has denied all of the allegations against him.

On his show Tuesday, O’Donnell accused the first daughter of being an “active co-conspirator” who is guilty of enabling her father.

“She did not say ‘Time’s Up’ when over 20 women came forward with their accusations that her father had sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them,” O’Donnell said. “Ivanka Trump has been an active co-conspirator in the enabling and covering up of her father’s self-confessed lifetime of sexual assault and abuse.”

“The Last Word” host was referring to a 2005 recording — made public on October 2016 — in which Donald Trump could be heard making lewd comments about women that some said amounted to confessing to sexual assault. Trump later apologized for his vulgar remarks.

In light of this, O’Donnell continued criticizing Ivanka Trump, saying that she had the “depraved audacity” to issue a tweet supporting victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Later, O’Donnell brought one of Donald Trump’s accusers — Jessica Leeds — onto the show. Leeds was similarly upset at the first daughter, calling her tweet “very hypocritical.”

“It’s unfortunate too because you don’t want to speak badly of the president’s family,” Leeds said, according to Mediaite. “But she’s totally misread the whole position and what’s going on in the world.”

It was the second time in as many nights that O’Donnell used his show as a platform for the first daughter — who also serves as a senior White House adviser — to be criticized for her tweet.

On Monday, author Michael Wolff appeared on the program and wondered aloud why Ivanka Trump had tweeted in support of victims of misconduct.

.@MichaelWolffNYC reacts to Ivanka Trump's new tweet in support of #TIMESUP: "Who does she think her father is? What does she think this White House is about?" #LastWord pic.twitter.com/sIE1mh5DSd — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) January 9, 2018

“Who does she think her father is?” Wolff asked. “What does she think this White House is about?”

In his new book — “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” — Wolff quoted former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon as saying that the first daughter is “dumb as a brick.”

With this in mind, O’Donnell noted Tuesday night that Ivanka Trump “threw a brick at the ‘Times Up’ movement.”

As The Western Journal reported, O’Donnell was far from the only one to call her out for supposed hypocrisy.

Actress Alyssa Milano, for instance, told the first daughter she should “make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Model Chrissy Teigen’s response was much more simple and direct.

“(E)w go away,” she tweeted.

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

In her trademark fashion, vocal Trump administration Rosie O’Donnell issued a somewhat difficult-to-interpret reply to Ivanka Trump’s tweet.

“(T)ime is up vanky for u – daddy and jared – oprah knows – so do we … awaken child – now or never – u have 3 babies woman,” O’Donnell wrote. “(T)ry harder.”

time is up vanky for u – daddy and jared – oprah knows – so do we … awaken child – now or never – u have 3 babies woman ♥️❤️♥️ try harder — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 9, 2018

Male celebrities also seemed to think Ivanka’s tweet was hypocritical.

“What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault leveled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he’s openly stated he’s sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that?” actor Adam Pally wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

You do realize that the #1 person #TIMESUP for is YOUR DAD, right? #25thAmendment https://t.co/dr3No4Soan — aasif mandvi (@aasif) January 9, 2018

“You do realize that the #1 person #TIMESUP for is YOUR DAD, right?” tweeted actor Aasif Hakim Mandviwala, who is known professionally as Aasif Mandvi.

