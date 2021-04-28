MSNBC host Joy Reid, in an apparent dig at Fox News host Tucker Carlson, bizarrely announced on her program Tuesday that she wears two masks while she is outside jogging.

On Tuesday’s “The ReidOut,” Reid disclosed proudly that, despite the fact she has been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, she follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and also her network’s own COVID fear-mongering to the letter — and then some. The CDC actually this week recommended no more outdoor masking for people who are vaccinated and in small groups.

Still, in a conversation with NBC News medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta, left-wing Reid defied both science and common sense.

Joy Reid says that she went jogging today while wearing two masks even though she is fully vaccinated pic.twitter.com/h7zFE9CzkW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2021

TRENDING: In Infuriating Ruling, Court Decides Drug User Cannot Be Held Criminally Responsible for Throwing Elderly Woman to Her Death

“Dr. Gupta, I am among the fully vaccinated, joined Team Pfizer, and I did go jogging today in the park. And I did — this was the mask that I wore with a doctor’s mask under it. And most of the people that I saw that were in the park — the park was packed — I would say, like, 95 percent of the people still had masks on.”

“There are people who are getting really upset about that. I won’t name them,” Reid added.

“Should people be freaking out that some people, like myself who are vaccinated, are still wearing masks outdoors?” she asked Gupta. “Should we do that?”

Gupta, naturally, reassured Reid that no one should be judged on “personal preference,” when it came to mask-wearing. But as Mediaite noted, he did point out that there’s a reason the CDC issued its recommendation.

Do you wear a mask while you're outside? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“The CDC was well-timed to put this out there, because there is no data — frankly, there has not been data for many months now — that outdoor transmission is a thing,” he said.

“There’s no way you’re going to really get exposed unless maybe you’re in a rave or an outdoor concert where you’re really close to people who are not masking. Outside of that, this is the wise policy.”

However, Reid was shredded by Twitter users for the double-mask disclosure. After all, what was the point of the vaccine?

RELATED: Joy Reid Floats Laughable Sex Accusation Against Gov. DeSantis

How cringe is that: “team Pfizer” You identify on the team of billion $ corporation injecting you with a questionable “vaccine” that needs more doses than they originally publicly disclosed I mean, what kind of state control addicted psychopath thinks like this? https://t.co/wx96I76VlE — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) April 28, 2021

When you think you are signaling your virtue, but you are actually telling the world you are a freaking imbecile… https://t.co/OCpb7OMhOS — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 28, 2021

Joy Reid is an idiot. https://t.co/sDgjheTT2N — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 28, 2021

Reid’s comments were almost certainly a response to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who triggered the left on his show Monday when he encouraged Americans to push back against the COVID madness, specifically against those whose lives are led by acts of political theater, such as wearing masks outdoors — where you’re safe, at least from COVID.

I agree with Tucker Carlson. We, as conservatives, are too polite. We mind our own business. We don’t lecture others, scoff at them, etc. Therefore, we have let the Overton Window shift so far, to the point where total insanity is now normal/acceptable.pic.twitter.com/MJnmjVSiYz — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 27, 2021

“The only people who wear masks voluntarily outside are zealots and neurotics,” Carlson said during his monologue Monday. “How neurotic are they? Well, we know. A Pew survey from last March found that 64 percent of white Americans who classify themselves as ‘liberal’ or ‘very liberal’ have been diagnosed with an actual mental health condition. And you see them everywhere when you walk down the street in any major city.”

With regard to those who have used the masks not only to virtue signal, but also to judge others for not wearing masks — even outdoors — over the last year, Carlson encouraged is viewers to counter the insanity.

Noting that those who go without a mask in public in the Democratic-dominated District of Columbia risked being “snorted at” by contemptuous liberals, Carlson said it was time to fight back.

“The rest of us should be snorting at them first. They are the aggressors,” he said. It’s our job to brush them back and restore the society we were born in.

“So the next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate. Ask politely, but firmly, ‘Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable.’”

Of course, double-masking and bragging about one’s vaccine status have given many leftists purpose in the absence of faith and family. These people naturally don’t want the pandemic to end.

Reid, apparently among those who have replaced that emptiness inside of them with multiple masks, evidently keeps the show going — even when the cameras are off.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.