Commentary
Tucker Carlson Urges Viewers to 'Contact Child Protective Services' If They See Kids Wearing Masks Outdoors

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 27, 2021 at 2:36pm
Fox News host Tucker Carlson encouraged his audience on Monday night to contact child protective services if they see children outside wearing a mask.

His exhortation was part of a critique of the whole notion of donning a mask while outdoors.

Masks are “signifiers of shame and submission,” he said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Until recently, many jurisdictions had laws against wearing masks in public,” Carlson continued. “Only Klansmen and armed robbers wore masks. The rest of us showed our face. We were free people.”

The conservative firebrand argued because Americans gave into public officials this “grotesque version of Halloween” has gone on for over a year.

Carlson noted even White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has indicted the chance of transmitting the coronavirus outdoors is “low.”

As for the Biden voters who “snort at you” when you’re walking on the sidewalk, the Fox News host advised you to “brush them back.”

“Ask politely, but firmly, ‘Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable.’

“We should do that and we should keep doing that until wearing a mask outside is roughly as socially accepted as lighting a Marlboro on an elevator.”

The commentator saved his harshest criticism for those who require children to wear masks outdoors.

“As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal,” Carlson said. “Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid at a Walmart. Call the police immediately, contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives.”

“What you’re looking at is abuse, it’s child abuse, and you’re morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”

He called upon parents to stand against edicts from schools regarding wearing masks.

“If it’s your own children being abused, then act accordingly. Let’s say your kid’s school emailed you to announce that every day after lunch, your sixth-grader was going to get punched in the face by a teacher. How would you respond to that?” Carlson asked.

“That’s precisely how you should respond when they tell you that your kids have to wear masks on the soccer field. That is unacceptable, it is dangerous, and we should act like it because it is.”

Carlson cited Dr. Mary Harrow, a physician who told school officials in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that the data are “overwhelming” on the dangers of children wearing masks.

Harrow said masks “cause low oxygen and high carbon dioxide levels, shortness of breath, toxicity, inflammation, increased stress hormones and sugar in the body, and create fear, anxiety, headaches, compromised cognitive performance and other problems,” the Fox News host said.

Do you think forcing children to wear masks outside is abusive?

“Did you really need a medical degree to know that?” he said. “People need fresh air, especially children. Deprive them of fresh air and you hurt them. You knew that, we all knew that, it is obvious.”

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority announced it was updating its mask guidelines after a high school runner collapsed on a track in Bend last week.

The new guidance will allow people who are participating in non-contact sports to unmask while competing, KATU-TV’s Genevieve Reaume reported.

Carlson is clearly engaging in hyperbole regarding calling child protective services to make his point, but it is well-taken.

It is no longer spring 2020. We know a lot more about the coronavirus, including that children are at almost zero risk of becoming seriously ill from it.

Further, a vaccine is now available to all adults who want it.

It’s well past time to take off the masks outdoors and let Americans — most importantly, kids — get back to their normal lives.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
