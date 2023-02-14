Parler Share
Anthony Dwayne McRae
Michigan State University shooting suspect Anthony Dwayne McRae (Michigan Department of Corrections)

MSU Shooting Suspect Found with Note Threatening Two Other Locations, Officials Say

 By Alexa Schwerha and    February 14, 2023 at 10:23am
The Michigan State University gunman was found with a note threatening two New Jersey public schools, the district superintendent confirmed Tuesday.

Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, was found dead off MSU’s campus late Monday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he killed three students and injured five who remain in critical condition, MSU Police and Public Safety said.

McRae was reportedly found with a note threatening two Ewing New Jersey public schools, the police and Ewing Township Public Schools Superintendent David Gentile confirmed.

“On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at approximately 0600 hours, The Ewing Police Department was notified by the New Jersey State Police about a mass shooting incident that occurred at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, which had a possible connection to Ewing, New Jersey,” Gentile wrote in a district statement sent to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Information received during the investigation indicated that the shooter (Anthony McRae, age 43) had local ties to Ewing Township. When McRae was found by police in Michigan, he had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools.”

The letter reportedly named Ewing High School and Fisher Middle School; however, there is no current threat to any district school, the statement reads.

All Ewing Public Schools were closed Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Officers from Ewing and surrounding agencies were stationed at each closed public school as well as the other schools in the Township,” the statement reads.

“After further investigation, it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools.”

McRae had not lived in the Ewing area for “several years,” according to the statement.

All schools are expected to return to normal operations Wednesday.

“Our hearts go out to the victims in Michigan,” Gentile wrote. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.

“We will continue to cooperate and partner with the Ewing Police Department in the wake of this incident. Thank you for your patience and support.”

MSU Police and Public Safety, the Ewing Police Department and the New Jersey State Police did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Alexa Schwerha
