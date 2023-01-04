Parler Share
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, center, speaks with Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol as the 118th Congress convenes on Tuesday. Gaetz and 19 other Republicans blocked Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker of the House, a choice which angered Greene.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, center, speaks with Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol as the 118th Congress convenes on Tuesday. Gaetz and 19 other Republicans blocked Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker of the House, a choice which angered Greene. (MANDEL NGAN - AFP / Getty Images)

MTG Flips Out After Anti-McCarthy Republicans Block Bid for Speaker

 By Richard Moorhead  January 4, 2023 at 9:59am
Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t happy after a group of Republicans tanked Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

McCarthy failed to secure the speaker’s gavel in three separate votes on Tuesday, bringing his candidacy for the position in question.

Twenty Republicans voted for an alternate candidate in the final speaker vote.

Greene unleashed a tweet storm after the House adjourned, accusing Republican dissidents of obstructionism.

The Georgia congresswoman pointed out that members of Congress can’t even be properly sworn in before a speaker is elected.

Will Kevin McCarthy win speaker of the House?

Greene even suggested that Republican holdouts could jeopardize the party’s slim majority, opening the door for Democrats to sneak through a speaker candidate of their own with the votes of swing Republicans.

Greene pointed out that one alternative supported by anti-McCarthy Republicans has shown no ambition for the Speaker’s gavel.

Jim Jordan received the votes of the twenty Republicans who refused to support McCarthy in the third speaker vote of the day, according to Newsmax.

Any Republican candidate for speaker can only afford four defections within their own party, according to Time.

With no candidate for speaker possessing a clear path to position, some conservatives have suggested that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise could be an alternative to Jordan and McCarthy.

Greene singled out Rep. Matt Gaetz as a “destructionist,” claiming with disruptions like this, “that’s why Republicans fail.”

It’s not clear if Republicans intend to force another vote for speaker on Wednesday.

One anonymous lawmaker suggested that McCarthy could potentially secure support (or “present”) votes from Democrats to secure the speaker’s gavel, according to CNN.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




