Here's How Much Money Liz Cheney Banked While in Congress - This is Sickening

Outgoing pseudo-Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney has benefited handsomely from her time in Washington.

Cheney increased her personal net worth significantly during her time as a public servant.

Cheney listed a net worth range between $10.4 million and $44 million in a 2020 personal financial disclosure obtained by Breitbart News.

“The documents are reported in ranges, so it is unclear at this time exactly how close she falls to the top of the broader range, but even if her worth is the lower end, she still significantly increased her net worth while in office,” the outlet reported.

Cheney was worth an estimated $7 million when she was sworn into Congress in 2017, according to Breitbart.

Open Secrets describes Cheney’s net worth as doubling to $14 million from in one year alone, from 2017 to 2018. That site does not list Cheney’s net worth figures for 2019 to the present.

It wouldn’t have been possible to make this kind of money from an annual congressional salary alone. Cheney made $174,000 a year as a member of Congress.

Much of Cheney’s personal wealth appears to stem from her husband, Philip Perry.

Perry is an attorney at Latham & Watkins, a D.C. law firm that has advised companies that the State Department describes as Chinese government-controlled entities, according to Breitbart.

One company Latham & Watkins advised is deeply embedded in China’s technology industry, according to Breitbart.

It’s obviously not a secret that Cheney doesn’t like former President Donald Trump.

Cheney’s service on the partisan Jan. 6 committee and her antipathy toward Trump made for newsworthy sound bites during her Beltway career, to the point they overshadowed her extremist views on foreign policy — or her suspicious finances, for that matter.

As vice president under George W. Bush, Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, was key to orchestrating the Iraq War — a botched regime change operation that is today regarded as one of the worst foreign policy disasters in American history.

Liz Cheney remained an unrepentant apologist for the policies of her father throughout her own congressional career.

The Wyoming congresswoman worked against Trump’s “America First” foreign policy vision during his tenure, pushing for American involvement in Syria beyond the defeat of the Islamic State.

While they might exist, I sure haven’t heard of a war that Liz _Cheney didn’t want us to get involved in. When @realdonaldtrump wanted to end the war in Syria – you guessed it, #NeverTrumper Liz Cheney came out against the president. https://t.co/CdiExhi44L — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

Perhaps Cheney’s husband will find his company’s Chinese clients mysteriously drying up now that they don’t have the means to influence Cheney’s personal finances.

In any event, the neocon hero of the establishment left makes a perfect case study demonstrating the need for new regulations on the financial transactions of congressional spouses.

