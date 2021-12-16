Share
Commentary

Multiple Airline CEOs Come Out Against Biden's Mask Mandates, Point Out Major Gap in Leftist Logic

 By Cameron Arcand  December 16, 2021 at 11:46am
Share

Although Americans are still required by federal law to wear a face mask while on a plane, some airline CEOs are skeptical of its effectiveness.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly explained their thoughts on the mandate while speaking during a congressional hearing about federal funding for airlines during the pandemic, CNN reported.

“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment. It is very safe and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting,” Kelly said, according to the outlet.

“I concur. An aircraft is the safest place you can be,” Parker agreed.

Trending:
Biden Insults Kentucky Tornado Victims, Blames Their Deaths on the Wrong Natural Disaster - Video

“It’s true of all of our aircraft — they all have the same HEPA filters and air flow,” Parker stated.

Here’s what the Environmental Protection Agency has to say about HEPA filters:

Should the airplane mask mandate be lifted?

“This type of air filter can theoretically remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns (µm). The diameter specification of 0.3 microns responds to the worst case; the most penetrating particle size (MPPS). Particles that are larger or smaller are trapped with even higher efficiency. Using the worst case particle size results in the worst case efficiency rating (i.e. 99.97% or better for all particle sizes).”

In other words, they presumably make tightly packed cabins extremely safe, as long as the air is being circulated and they are using high-quality filters.

Of course, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey was disturbed that someone in a position of power would dare question mandates.

“I’m shocked that some of the CEOs here today have suggested we no longer need masks mandates on planes,” Markey said, according to CNN.

“In the face of Omicron, children under five who still cannot be vaccinated … and that we still allow unvaccinated people on planes.”

The federal mask mandate is set to expire on March 18, 2022, but has been extended numerous times. The possibility that it will actually end on the currently scheduled date is a pipe dream.

Related:
Maskless Jake Tapper Sits with Klobuchar While Blasting Cruz for Sitting Maskless Next to Klobuchar

Although the establishment media have the impression that Americans should only be listening to “experts” and politicians on coronavirus-related issues, it speaks volumes that the head of airline companies are raising concerns about precautions in an industry that is well-versed in taking precautions.

It’s tough to predict what a scaled-down mask mandate would look like; however, one can assume that it would likely allow vaccinated passengers to fly maskless, whereas the unvaccinated would still be required to do so.

More CEOs, particularly in heavily COVID-restricted industries, need to keep speaking out and pushing to go back to normal.

The country will never move on from the pandemic unless people raise their voices, and business leaders are a crucial part of that effort.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




Multiple Airline CEOs Come Out Against Biden's Mask Mandates, Point Out Major Gap in Leftist Logic
Revealed: The Vital Immigration Task 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris Has Ignored for 6 Months Straight
Watch: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Cross US Border as Biden's Authorities Stand By Watching
Kamala Harris, Who Has Accomplished Basically Nothing as VP, Says 'Nothing Easy' About Role
Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith Dead at 78
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!