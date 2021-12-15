Share
News

University with Rigid Vaccine and Mask Mandates Closes Campus After COVID Runs Rampant

 By Jack Davis  December 15, 2021 at 10:44am
Share

Despite mandates in place for masks and vaccinations, Cornell University is closing its campus as fast as it can after a coronavirus outbreak on campus.

The Ivy League college reported 903 infections between Dec. 7 and Monday, according to CNN.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard put Cornell’s status as “red alert.”

Officials said a “very high percentage” of the documented cases are due to the Omicron variant.

“Virtually every case of the Omicron variant to date has been found in fully vaccinated students, a portion of whom had also received a booster shot,” Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina said in a statement.

Trending:
Biden Insults Kentucky Tornado Victims, Blames Their Deaths on the Wrong Natural Disaster - Video

Cornell has decided to essentially shut down its campus, located in Ithaca, New York. The college has 25,600 students.

As part of its plan, the college is moving final exams for the fall term online, closing all libraries and canceling all activities, President Martha Pollack told students in a letter.

“While I want to provide reassurance that, to date, we have not seen severe illness in any of our infected students, we do have a role to play in reducing the spread of the disease in the broader community,” Pollack said.

“(The) point is that higher transmissibility leads to exponential growth, which outweighs the linear decrease in percent of severe cases. To avoid this type of situation, it is imperative not to let such infections run unchecked, but to take steps that limit transmission,” she wrote, according to WNBC-TV.

Does this prove the useless nature of COVID-19 mandates?

Malina said the college’s actions are designed to “help students who have tested negative to return safely home for the winter break, and in an effort to limit the spread of the Omicron variant to vulnerable populations.”

The school requires all students to be vaccinated except for those who have been granted religious or medical exemptions.

Unvaccinated students must be regularly tested, as are many vaccinated students. Cornell requires students to wear masks indoors.

Ninety-seven percent of people on campus are fully vaccinated, according to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The ceremony for fall semester graduates that was scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled, according to NPR.

Related:
Military Officially Begins Discharging Unvaccinated Service Members

Princeton University is also moving all of its fall semester final exams online, according to Bloomberg.

Princeton urged students to go home “at their earliest convenience.”

“We hope to avoid letting the final exam schedule interfere with students’ travel home for winter break,” Jill Dolan, dean of the college, and W. Rochelle Calhoun, Princeton’s vice president for campus life, wrote in a letter to students. “We certainly don’t want you remaining on campus in required isolation through the holidays.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




University with Rigid Vaccine and Mask Mandates Closes Campus After COVID Runs Rampant
Fox News Hosts Fire Back After Their Jan. 6 Texts Are Released by Liz Cheney
Numerous Fed-Up NY Counties Rebel Against Governor's New Mask Mandate: 'We're Not Going to Become the Mask Police'
Dozens of House Republicans Push Bill to 'Preserve the True Meaning and Spirit of Christmas'
Jan. 6 Participant Faces Longest Sentence Yet Despite Private Note to Judge
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!