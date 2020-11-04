Login
Multiple Arrests Made as Election Night Unrest Hits Seattle

By Jack Davis
Published November 4, 2020 at 9:39am
Unrest stalked the streets of Seattle on Tuesday night as demonstrators defied police orders and demanded their way.

At least eight people had been arrested as of 10:20 p.m. local time, according to The Seattle Times.

Police shadowed groups of marchers throughout the evening as a tactic to limit violence while allowing demonstrations.

Officers intervened when demonstrators blocked roadways or dumped nails on the city’s streets.

Police arrested one individual who damaged a parking meter with a hammer.

Although many marchers vented their hatred of President Donald Trump, some said they did not expect a Joe Biden presidency would change very much.

“Voting creates a sense of political legitimacy when there are so many people incarcerated in this country who can’t vote at all,” a female protester identified only as Max told The Times.

“If Biden wins, it will put a lot of people into complacency,” Max said of the Democratic nominee. “They’ll think the fight is over — people think they have power voting, but I think we’ve had more power out in the streets.”

The Washington State Patrol closed approaches to Interstate 5 and then reopened them later in the evening.

“We will support the continued demonstration,” a police officer told the crowd at one point.  “However, any acts of violence, property destruction or acts against officers will result in us taking action, making arrests or potentially using chemical agents or less-lethal munitions. This could result in significant injury.”

Demonstrations included speakers who called for an end to police funding and for funds to be showered upon black-led community groups.

Some called for continued demonstrations.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan blamed  Trump for any violence that might happen in her city, according to KCPQ-TV.

“In one of the most challenging years in our city’s history, we have a president that has consistently incited hate, fear, and violence,” the Democrat said. “This is why my office has been closely coordinating with the Governor, County Executive, and City departments for a safe and secure Election Day and planning for the days that follow.”

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
