A man has been indicted for allegedly threatening to kill three Republican presidential candidates, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Tyler Anderson, a 30-year-old from the key early nominating state of New Hampshire, allegedly sent threatening text messages to three 2024 GOP hopefuls between late November and early December, the DOJ said in a news release.

The Dover man was arrested on Dec. 11 for allegedly sending death threats via text message to businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign, including one pledging to “blow his brains out.”

“We have seen an increase in threats of violence against public officials and those seeking public office across the country, and I have made clear that these types of illegal threats undermine the function of our democracy,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“We will not tolerate illegal threats of violence directed at public officials or those seeking public office,” Garland said.

Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for Ramaswamy’s campaign, thanked law enforcement for intervening in a statement to NBC News.

“We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans,” McLaughlin said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s campaign confirmed to NBC News that he was also one of the presidential candidates targeted, thanking law enforcement for stepping in, as well.

Anderson sent the first round of text messages on Nov. 22, threatening to “impale” and “disembowel” one of the candidates, according to the DOJ.

On Dec. 6, he allegedly messaged another campaign, pledging to conduct a “mass shooting,” among other threats.

Anderson allegedly sent his final threats to a third candidate on Dec. 8, where he said he would “kill everyone” who was in attendance at an upcoming campaign event.

He was indicted on three counts of “transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another” and faces up to five years in prison for each charge, according to the DOJ.

A federal district court will determine Anderson’s sentence.

The campaigns of Ramaswamy, Christie, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

