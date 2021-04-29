A 13-hour standoff in Boone, North Carolina, ended in tragedy as five people, including two police officers, died during the Wednesday standoff.

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward died after being airlifted to a Tennessee hospital and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox died at the scene, according to the Hickory Daily Record.

Both officers were hit by gunfire during the standoff.

The two deputies responded to a welfare check at a Watauga County home around 9:45 a.m. after the homeowner and his family did not show up for work or answer phone calls.

Cars belonging to the family were parked outside and once deputies entered the home, someone started to shoot at them.

TRENDING: Watch: Bizarre Biden Says He's 'Really Gonna Be in Trouble' for Taking One Last Question from a Reporter

Multiple law enforcement agencies from around western North Carolina stepped in to help.

The suspected shooter barricaded himself in the home and would periodically fire a gun in the direction of responding officers.

Residents in the neighborhood were ordered to stay inside their homes and lock their doors and windows, WCNC-TV reported.

Do you think communities should be more supportive of their police departments? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The standoff reportedly ended when the suspect died by suicide, according to The News Herald.

Three people, including the suspected gunman, were found dead inside the home around midnight, NBC News reported.

“The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

#New press release says the suspect in this standoff and ambush is suspected of killing two deputies And his mother and stepfather. Deputy Fox died at the scene. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/YunRhltAqQ — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) April 29, 2021

The sheriff’s office told WCNC Thursday morning the other two victims were a husband and wife who lived at the home.

RELATED: Family of Air Force Vet Killed on Jan. 6 Announces Major Lawsuit Against Capitol Police

The suspect is said to be a son to one parent and a stepson to another, but the familial relationship is unclear.

A memorial of candles and flowers was set up outside the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in honor of the fallen officers.

Following the standoff, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team in Charlotte was sent to the area. The team is a group of “crisis-trained BG-RRT chaplains deploy to provide emotional and spiritual care to those affected by man-made or natural disasters.”

“A team of four chaplains headed to Boone, along with a Mobile Ministry Center, which offers a safe space for people to talk and pray,” WBTV-TV reported.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman told CNN.

“I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.